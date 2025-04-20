The Best Pirate TV Show of All-Time Is Streaming Free on Tubi

There hasn’t been a Pirates of the Caribbean movie in almost eight years — there hasn’t been a truly good film from the franchise since 2008. And there’s no real way to know when that franchise will return. Fortunately, there’s another great, live-action pirate story out there, one that will certainly scratch the itch for fans of Jack Sparrow and Captain Barbosa.

The pirate saga in question is none other than Black Sails, which first premiered seven years after Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End was released in theaters. Every episode of the acclaimed series is available to stream on Tubi, making it completely free for everyone to watch.

If you haven’t seen it before, Black Sails is a must-watch TV series for anyone who considers themselves a fan of pirate anything. The series aired four seasons on Starz from 2014 to 2017, telling the story of Captain Flint and acting as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s iconic adventure novel Treasure Island.

Tonally speaking, Black Sails isn’t exactly the same as Pirates of the Caribbean. It’s a more serious and mature story. It’s tailored specifically to adults, as opposed to the broader, almost-all-ages approach of Gore Verbinski’s swashbuckling franchise. So you’ll definitely find Black Sails more intense than Pirates of the Caribbean, with a little less humor, but it dives deep into pirate lore and does an incredible job bringing that era to life. The series also includes some impeccable action, better than you’re probably used to on the small screen.

There are 38 total episodes of Black Sails to be enjoyed, all of which are available on Tubi. If you’re looking for a complete series binge on the shorter side, Black Sails is an excellent option.

Are you going to be adding Black Sails to your free watchlist on Tubi? Have you already seen the high-seas series? Let us know in the comments!