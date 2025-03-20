7 Best Shows on Tubi You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

In a streaming landscape that has long been dominated by Netflix, it’s the free services that are now starting to catch on as the favorites amongst TV and movie fans. Tubi, which was once seen as an ad-supported afterthought, just live-streamed the Super Bowl earlier this year. That’s a huge leap, and people have continued to catch on, especially as the prices of streaming services rise.

There are a lot of TV options on Tubi, often too many to know what to do with, and it can sometimes seem like you’ve got to dig through a lot of clutter to find the hidden gems you’re seeking. Rest assured, those hidden gems are there, and we did a lot of digging to try and point some of them out.

Whether you’re in the mood for an iconic animated series, a swashbuckling pirate adventure, or just some great improv comedy, Tubi has a lot of fantastic options to explore. Below, we’ve collected seven shows that you need to go ahead and add to your watchlist.

The Magic School Bus

There are entirely too many streaming TV options out there for kids right now, and very few of them can even hold a candle to the adventures of Miss Frizzle.

The Magic School Bus may seem dated on the surface, but in reality it’s anything but. The series actually teaches lessons worth learning and still manages to be hilarious at some point in every episode. This is the kind of show a lot of kids could use right now, and it’s still a great nostalgia binge for a lot of adults who grew up with it.

Black Sails

When it comes to good, modern stories about pirates, there are only two live-action titles at the forefront of the conversation: Pirates of the Caribbean and Black Sails.

The latter ran for four season on Starz and acts as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island. It’s an incredibly well-made show filled with characters from pirate lore that many are familiar with, bringing them all to life in a way we haven’t quite seen before.

For years, the only way to watch Black Sails was to pay for the premium Starz service, either as a channel or as a standalone streaming service. The fact that it’s now completely free on Tubi is a very nice surprise.

Blue Mountain State

Not everything about Blue Mountain State has aged all that well. It was very much a show for college guys in the late 2000s and, catering to that target audience, the series has plenty of material that might not have worked today.

That said, there’s still a ton of fun to be had with Blue Mountain State, especially now that its breakout star is something of a household name. Before kicking ass and taking names as the titular protagonist of Reacher, Alan Ritchson gained attention to the vain and endlessly hilarious linebacker Thad Castle on Blue Mountain State.

Thad Castle and Jack Reacher could not be more different, but there’s no denying the range and talent of Ritchson when you see him in both roles.

Moonlighting

For quite a while, Moonlighting was one of the most frustrating TV victims of the streaming era. Music rights kept the fan-favorite series from being available in any form of streaming, but that changed in 2023 when every episode was added to Hulu, putting the show online for the very first time.

The romantic comedy series stars Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis as a former model and a detective who partner up to form their own private investigation service. The series itself is tremendous, but it’s also known to many as the project that launched Willis’ iconic career.

Whose Line Is It, Anyway?

One of the funniest TV staples in history is actually available to stream for free on Tubi, and it would be surprising if there weren’t a lot of folks who just have it running on repeat all the time.

Whose Line Is It, Anyway? is the show that made improv comedy cool to the masses. Originally hosted by Drew Carey, every episode is just a slew of improv games where everything is made up and the points don’t matter.

There are 10 whole seasons of Whose Line available for free on Tubi, and they’re all worth watching if you want a good laugh.

G.I. Joe

This is a broader entry on the list because there are several different G.I. Joe TV titles available to stream on Tubi.

The beloved G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero from 1986 can be found on the free service, along with 1989’s G.I. Joe series, G.I. Joe Renegades, G.I. Joe Sigma Six, and the 1983 miniseries. If you’re a fan of the Joe’s there’s no other service that has this much of the franchise available to stream.

Community

Community has not been hard to find in the world of streaming, having bounced around between different services numerous times over the years. The cult favorite comedy from Dan Harmon has only gotten more popular as time has gone on, and now it’s free to watch.

After stints on Netflix, Hulu, and other services, Community has landed a more permanent home on Peacock (which will eventually release the Community movie). While Tubi is free and Peacock is not, Tubi only has the first two seasons of the series available.