The Penguin Season 2 Gets A Disappointing Update From Star (& It Might Make The Batman 2’s Only Mistake Look Worse)

As we slowly inch toward the release of The Batman 2 in 2027, more information is starting to come out about what we might be able to expect from the film. Most of what we’re hearing is positive, like the casting of Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan, who’s in line to play Harvey Dent, better known as Two-Face. However, some rumors are leaving a lot to be desired from the Robert Pattinson-led film, like the fact that a few key players are seemingly missing from the movie altogether. And it’s also looking a little grim for the second season of the film’s spinoff show, The Penguin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve known for a little while now that Colin Ferrell’s Oswald Cobb won’t be featured in any sort of main role in The Batman 2. But now it’s come out that Cristin Milioti, who plays the potentially psychotic Sofia Falcone, the daughter of crime boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), won’t be in the film either—and she hasn’t heard anything about the next season of The Penguin. Matt Reeves, the director of The Batman franchise, said when asked about why she wouldn’t be making an appearance, “Cristin is not in this one [The Batman – Part II]. But that’s because we were so deep into the script by the time we were in the show. But we’ll see. I mean, I think she’s incredible. What she did in the show is just astonishing.”

What To Expect From the 2nd Season of The Penguin

Play video

Milioti sat down with Deadline alongside actor Topher Grace, where she was asked what she’s heard about Season 2. “There’s no official word on anything. And I would love nothing more, truly,” she started. Grace cut in, saying, “I would like to chime in on this and say, whoever is in charge of that decision, ‘what are you doing?’ This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen on TV. We gotta have a Season 2.” The interviewer then asked about the film and whether or not Milioti was definitively not in it. She answered, “Definitely not in the film. Which is a bummer.” Once more, Grace added, “What are you doing? We’re looking at one of the great performances of our time. Figure it out, guys.” Speaking about The Penguin, Reeves said, “And what [The Penguin showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] did in creating that character. I mean, creating this version of the character. It’s so special, so it’d be really exciting to do something with her. But she’s not in this one, in full disclosure, because we were so far along in the story.”

The Penguin, which is considered the direct sequel to The Batman, is holding an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. “A grounded waddle into the supervillain realm, and boasting exceptional performances from Farrell and Milioti, this is comics-to-screen storytelling at its best,” says Sarah Ward of Concrete Playground. Jonathan Garcia of the Dynamic Duel Podcast agrees, adding, “Outstanding performances and an epic, brutal storyline make the limited series a crime thriller of the highest caliber and a masterpiece within the genre.”

Were you hoping to see Sofia Falcone make an appearance in The Batman 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and then check out the ComicBook forum to see what other DC fans are saying.