Poker Face Star Natasha Lyonne Wants To Direct a Movie

The first season of Poker Face recently came to an end of Peacock, and fans of the Rian Johnson-created series are eager to see the show's already-announced second season. Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who has the ability to tell when people are lying. The eighth episode of the series, "The Orpheus Syndrome," was directed by Lyonne, who has also helmed episodes of Russian Doll, High Fidelity, Nora From Queens, Shrill, and Orange is the New Black. Recently, Lyonne was profiled by Variety where she revealed she wants to direct a movie.

"I'm taking this time to get very quiet," Lyonne shared. "I'm dying to direct a feature, so I've been taking a lot of time to read books and see what's worth adapting. I'm also working on my own scripts and rewriting scripts I've already written." She added of her recent choice to quit smoking, "I don't know what smoking is going to look like once I'm back interfacing on set with all the elements."

Recently, Poker Face's Cherry Jones talked about being directed by Lyonne and had nothing but praise for the star.

"When I got the script, I loved it," Jones shared. "But I felt so inadequate to do this part. I saw her as this skinny, power [hungry woman]. They talked about this white-wedged haircut, so I kept getting Anna Wintour in my head. I had gained a lot of weight and I wasn't feeling a lot of confidence at that moment in my life. I just thought, 'I don't think I have this in me.' Even though I come from theater repertoire. And, that's what this part is – getting to do stuff you normally aren't given. And my wife finally said, 'Cherry, Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson, they're cool. It's the cool factor.' And I thought, 'Oh, OK! I'll go play with the cool kids!' And, I'm so glad I did. I even had to admit to Natasha how cowed I was by it all and that I didn't feel right for it. And I didn't realize how fortunate I was that I was getting to be in the one that Natasha directed. Is that the only one that she directed?"

Jones continues, "I'm sure all the other directors were fantastic. But if I ever got to do another Poker Face – which I won't, because everyone is going to be knocking down the door to be on it – I would want to be in hers. She's one of my favorite directors I've ever worked with because she's an actor and she's really a director. So, she's the perfect director." She added with a laugh, "Natasha knows every movie ever made, I'm convinced. And, I don't know how, she's not old enough. She must have spent every waking minute smoking and watching movies."

