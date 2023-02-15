Poker Face Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne have a hit on their hands with Poker Face, and Peacock is showing its support of the series with a Season 2 renewal. The case-of-the-week mystery series is Rian Johnson's first television series, and stars Natasha Lyonne, who is also an executive producer. Poker Face is already deep into its first season, and as viewers tune in weekly to help Lyonne's Charlie solve each case, they can look forward to even more mysteries to come down the road when production starts on Season 2.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

Rovner previously teased news about a second season of Poker Face while on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. "It's performed fantastic," Rovner said of Poker Face. "We are over the moon." She added, "I know we don't give numbers," before the hosts tried to get them out of her, but she continued, "I can't right now; hopefully at some point we will be able to but [Poker Face] is definitely punching above its weight. In addition to the actual numbers, we are also over the moon about the critical response. [It] has a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes." When asked about a renewal announcement, she added, "I think there's probably going to be some good news at some point soon."

What Is Poker Face About?

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

Along with Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face featured a rotating list of A-list guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

Poker Face boasts a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 99% critic score. The seventh episode, titled "The Future of the Sport," airs on Thursday, February 16th, with new episodes dropping Thursdays all the way through March 9th.