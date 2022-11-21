Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death

Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.

Austin St. John, who played Jason Lee Scott, the very first Red Ranger, in Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers has broken his silence to share a tribute to Frank following the star's passing. The two actors notably had a feud brewing between them in the years since working on the show together, but that has all been put to bed following Frank's passing as John shared the following words on Instagram along with a photo of the two together, "'Once a ranger, always a ranger' thoughts and prayers…"

R.I.P. Jason David Frank 1973-2022

Other original Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers stars have shared their thoughts as well with the original Black Ranger star Walter Emmanuel Jones stating "[C]an't believe it...My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family." Original Pink Ranger star Amy Jo Johnson stated, "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," Johnson began. "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now in Peace."

READ MORE: Jason David Frank, Legendary Power Rangers and Action Star, Dies at 49 | Original Power Rangers Cast Pays Tribute to Jason David Frank After Tragic Death

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," a representative for Frank told TMZ upon the confirmation of his passing following earlier reports. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

ComicBook.com offers our deepest condolences, thoughts, and more to Jason David Frank's family, friends, and loved ones at this very difficult time.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with a mental health crisis, there is no shame in asking for help: just call 988, or go to this website to learn more information about suicide prevention.