Original Power Rangers Cast Pay Tribute to Jason David Frank After Tragic Death

Fans of the Power Rangers franchise as well as the entertainment industry were saddened on Sunday to learn that Jason David Frank, perhaps best known to many as the original Green Ranger Tommy Oliver in the long running franchise, had died at the age of 49. Tributes to Frank have been pouring in all across social media from fans as well as those involved with the Power Rangers franchise — including the original Power Rangers cast.

On Instagram, original Pink Ranger Kimberly Hart actress, Amy Jo Johnson wrote that her "life just won't be the same" without Frank, sharing a photo of herself with the actor at an undated fan event.

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," Johnson wrote. "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now in Peace."

Second Red Ranger Rocky DeSantos actor Steve Cardenas shared a collage of photos of himself with Frank to Instagram, writing that "words simply cannot describe the shock and sadness I'm feeling in this moment" and said that Frank "is and forever will be an icon."

Nakia Burrise, who played Tanya Sloan/Yellow Zeo Ranger and the first Yellow Turbo Ranger, wrote that "losing a family member is difficult", referring to the Power Rangers as a family.

Blake Foster, who played Justin Stewart, the Blue Turbo Ranger, wrote that he had "cried all night" at the news and shared several photos of himself and Frank.

Original Red Ranger Jason Lee Scott actor Austin St. John wrote "Once a ranger, always a ranger" and shared a photo of himself and Frank at an event.

Walter Jones, who played the first Black Ranger Zack Taylor wrote that he couldn't believe the news and noted "my heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family." He followed up that post with a short video of the last time he saw Frank, with the video showing the pair hugging at a convention.

The official Power Rangers Twitter account also paid tribute to Frank on Sunday, writing "All of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank. JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years, and he will be greatly missed. May the Power protect him, always."

R.I.P. Jason David Frank 1973-2022

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," a representative for Frank told TMZ upon the confirmation of his passing following earlier reports. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

