Power Rangers' Blue Ranger Actor David Yost Reveals Touching Tribute to Jason David Frank

Power Rangers icon David Yost (aka Billy, the original Blue Ranger) has posted his official tribute to Jason David Frank, who died over the weekend at the age of 49. In his tribute post, Yost says "Like so many of us, I'm still struggling with it all. From the day we met we became instant bffs. We had our ups & downs as friends do. He's always had my heart & my support. Love you buddy!"

Included with the post was a collage of photographs depicting Jason David Frank and Yost together, from their young years starring in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, to doing conventions like Wizard World together in later years. It's jut another warm reminder of how many family members, colleagues, friends, and fans "Jason David Frank" leaves behind.

David Yost is only the latest of the Power Rangers alumni to post a public tribute to Jason David Frank. Original Red ranger Austin St. John kept his tribute brief: "'Once a ranger, always a ranger' thoughts and prayers...".

Original Black Ranger Walter Emmanuel Jones was also brief: "[C]an't believe it...My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."

Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson said: "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," Johnson began. "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now in Peace."

Other actors from the Power Rangers franchise have similarly reached out and let the fandom see how much Jason David Frank meant to them. But this latest one is indeed special. David Yost's time as a Power Ranger was marred by harrassment he suffered on set due to his LGBTQ+ status. He claimed that producers and crew made conditions so bad for him that he contemplated self-harm – a major contributing factor in why he ultimately walked away from the franchise.

However, in the decades since the 1990s (and all the obvious social changes) David Yost has come back to the Power Rangers franchise and participated in conventions since 2015; done shows like Amy Jo Johnson's webcast or the short film The Order with other former Power Rangers, and he's even set to appear in the milestone Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special in 2023.

R.I.P. to Jason David Frank.