Power Rangers Amy Jo Johnson Shares Emotional Tribute Song for Jason David Frank

After a day of processing the loss of Power Rangers icon Jason David Frank, his longtime collaborator Amy Jo Johnson took to Instagram this afternoon to grieve with fans, talk about her friend, and sing a song for Frank. Johnson, who is a director and musician in addition to her work as an actor, paid tribute to Frank yesterday with a heartfelt post, but today she delivered a raw, emotional, 17-minute video in which she talked to fans, cried, and intermittently played music. She said that she was finally coming to grips with the reality of the loss, and wanted to share the experience with Power Rangers fans.

Both Johnson and Frank returned to the Power Rangers franchise over the years, and both of them enthusiastically embraced fan culture and their place in geek circles. While Frank returned to the role of Tommy Oliver again and again, Johnson branched out more, taking less action-heavy roles on shows like Flashpoint and Covert Affairs.

"It's really hitting home today what happened, and that he's gone, and I just thought of you guys, because I know how much you meant to him," Johnson said.

You can see her post below.

Yesterday, Johnson shared a convention photo of herself with Frank, captioned, "Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…'"

Frank passed away on Saturday at age 49. Statements from his representatives did not give a cause of death.

Frank's loss left many of his co-stars, who have known him on- and off-screen for 30 years, reeling, and many of them took to social media to publicly process their grief alongside the fans that Frank loved.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers co-star Walter Emmanuel Jones took to social media yesterday to say that he "can't believe it, and "My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."

Blake Foster, who appeared in Power Rangers Turbo, said he was stunned as well in a post that said "[I] cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon."

In addition to his work on Power Rangers, Frank appeared in series like Sweet Valley High and Family Matters in the '90s. After his time on Power Rangers, his action-hero cred took him to roles like Fall Guy: The John Stewart Story and as Bloodshot in Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe. He also became well-known as a geek culture figure, appearing in Making Fun: The Story of Funko and his own websires My Morphing Life.

Legend of the White Dragon, a project designed to star Frank by Ninjak producer Aaron Schoenke, is currently set for a 2023 release, although that may change if Frank did not complete his work on the project.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with a mental health crisis, there is no shame in asking for help: just call 988, or go to this website to learn more information about suicide prevention.