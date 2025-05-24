Power Rangers Surprises Fans With a New Series (But It’s Not What You Think)

Play video

Hasbro recently revealed a new mini series of shorts to get new fans caught up on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and spotlight some of the biggest moments from the show, but they aren’t stopping there. Now, Hasbro has revealed a brand new Power Rangers series titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition, and it’s continuing along the same throughline as the Mighty Morphin Minute. Re-Ignition is aimed at introducing a new generation of fans to the series that kick-started the Power Rangers franchise through the use of AI-updated visuals and 4K. Episode 1 is now available on the Power Rangers Official YouTube Channel, and new episodes will release weekly until October 7th.

Re-Ignition is set to release 2 to 3 episodes a week during that timeframe, so we could end up seeing the entire series if they keep up that pace, though we’ll have to wait and see. Earlier this year, Hasbro and Playmates revealed that the show had received an AI-boosted update to its visuals, and while there were some visible differences in terms of sharpness in the intro sequence shown at the time, the show still looks relatively close to the original.

This is all part of what appears to be a broader plan to introduce the franchise to new fans, especially with the short-form video approach of the weekly miniseries. You’d imagine the thinking would be that if someone sees a video short and wants to watch a full episode, they can now simply head to the channel and see the best possible quality version of those episodes on YouTube without having to sign up for a streaming service.

The original episodes can currently be found on Netflix, which also has the Once & Always 30th Anniversary Special and the most recent season of the franchise, Cosmic Fury. You can also watch the original episodes for free on Tubi, so now there are three different options if you want to jump back into the world of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. You can find the official description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition below.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition invites fans and a new generation of viewers to step back into the action-packed, humor-filled world of the original Rangers—now more vibrant than ever in a 4K experience. Featuring the beloved diverse cast, iconic villains, and unforgettable battles, this enhanced experience delivers the same legendary adventures through sharper detail and richer visuals. Whether you’re reliving the Mighty Morphin nostalgia or discovering the magic for the first time, Re-Ignition captures the spirit of the classic series while reintroducing the ‘teenagers with attitude’ to brand-new audiences. After more than 30 years, POWER RANGERS still packs a punch, and Re-Ignition has arrived to show how the iconic brand has remained a global sensation.

“After 10,000 years of imprisonment, the evil sorceress Rita Repulsa and her loyal minions are freed when astronauts on a routine mission in space accidentally open her dumpster prison on the Moon. Filled with rage, Rita decides to conquer the nearest planet: Earth. But her arch nemesis –the heroic sage Zordon–has been patiently waiting in preparation for this day. With the assistance of his wisecracking robotic sidekick Alpha 5, Zordon recruits a team of five ‘teenagers with attitude’ – Jason, Zack, Kimberly, Billy, and Trini – to receive superpowers beyond their wildest dreams and defend the Earth as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Aided by giant robotic vehicles modeled after dinosaurs called Zords, the Power Rangers fight back the evil alien hordes of Rita Repulsa.”

It will be interesting to see what the next phase of this Power Rangers rollout will be, but we do know that Playmates will be rolling out their Power Rangers toy lines later this year and early next year. As for a new series or movie, there are rumors and reports that suggest some are in development, but none of those have been officially confirmed.

What do you think of the new series and the approach to bring in new fans? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Power Rangers and TV with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!