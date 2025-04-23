One of the Best ’90s Kid Shows Will Finally Be Streaming for Free

One of the best shows of the 1990s is finally going to be available for free streaming as it gets ready to hit Tubi later this Spring. You might not have realized it thanks to all of the options out there to watch, but Tubi has been steadily building a massive library of shows, movies, and even anime that you can watch completely for free. This library is going to get even bigger with some new additions later this May, and one in particular is going to get the attention of many ’90s kids who loved shows like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tubi has revealed their line up of new additions to the streaming service for May, and one of these new additions is VR Troopers. Coming to the streaming service on May 15th, this action series will likely be familiar to anyone who was watching Fox Kids on Saturday mornings because it was in the same line up (and production house) as franchises like Power Rangers, shows like Big Bad Beetleborgs and more. Now it’s coming back in May, and fans will be able to check it out as much as they want for free.

Saban Entertainment / Toei

What Is VR Troopers?

Saban Entertainment took the success of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the early ’90s and used that to spark a whole slate of other shows inspired by Toei’s Tokusatsu franchises in Japan. These included shows that even made crossover appearances in Power Rangers like Masked Rider (which is based on the Kamen Rider franchise), Big Bad Beetleborgs (which is based off of Juukou B-Fighter), and VR Troopers was inspired by the Metal Heroes shows in Japan. Unlike Power Rangers, these heroes fought all kinds of different villains than that team did and stood out for their own big reasons.

VR Troopers adapted footage from three different shows from Japan, Metal Hero Series: Metalder, Spielban and Shaider. While this show was ultimately a hit with fans (so much so that the characters were brought back many years later), it was canceled after just two seasons because it ran out of the footage from Japan to use. Unlike Power Rangers, it wasn’t able to adapt other Super Sentai franchises to keep the series going and hit that wall pretty quickly. But at the same time, it really made waves with fans in such a very short time.

Tubi

Why You Should Watch Tubi

Tubi has steadily become one of the strongest streaming platforms out there today. Not only is its free library an increasingly great option for anime, TV shows, and movies, but it’s also a monetarily more viable option. As other streaming platforms start cracking down on password sharing and increase their respective fees, Tubi has become a notable platform that you can just tune into. As long as you’re fine with few ads popping up during your streams, Tubi is definitely a fun place to explore shows you want to see.

This is especially notable for fans of shows like VR Troopers (and other ’90s kids favorites you might not have thought about for a long time). Not only will that show start streaming with Tubi later this Spring, but there are a ton of Power Rangers options to check out that you can’t find streaming anywhere else anymore. It’s the perfect place to go back and watch any of the shows that you might have missed over the years while you’re waiting for VR Troopers to hit this May. It’s time to get watching for sure.