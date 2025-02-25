Playmates Toys Reveals First Look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition Figures and Zords (Exclusive)

Play video

Playmates Toys is getting Toy Fair started in style with its new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toyline, and we’ve got your first look and all the details right here! Playmates Toys is getting ready to launch its new Power Rangers Re-Ignition line, which will include action figures, collectibles, role-play toys, and accessories, and we’ve got your first look at the first new items in the line. Those include the Auto-Morphin Figures (featuring the main six Rangers in Red, Pink, Yellow, Blue, Black, and Green) as well as the five main Dinozords, which can be combined to form the Megazord. You can check out all of the images below.

This is the first part of the initial wave, as the first wave of the Re-Ignition line will also include a Power Morpher and a Blade Blaster in addition to the Auto-morphin figures and combinable Zords. The Auto-Morphin figures are well known to classic Power Rangers fans, as they allow you to switch between the unmasked Rangers at the press of a button and a flip of the toy.

The Combinable Dinozords also include another fun wrinkle, as when you collect all five Zords you can combine them in one of two modes, the Tank Mode or Fighting Mode. They will retail for $17.99. Then there’s the Power Morpher, which will include all five of the Power Coins and includes 40 sounds and phrases and will retail for $16.99.

The final piece is the Blade Blaster, which allows you to go from Blaster mode into Sword mode and features over 20 sounds and phrases, with lights on every blast. This retails for $19.99, and you can check out the official description for all four new releases below.

Auto-Morphin Figures – With a simple press of the lever, each Power Ranger morphs from its teenage self to its Mighty Power Ranger hero! Collect all of the Power Ranger characters! $9.99

Combinable Dinozords – As the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers summon the spirits of their mighty Dinozords, they can take on Rita’s giant alien monsters and come together to form the Megazord! This incredible combination comes to life when you collect each of the five Power Ranger Dinozords and combine them to build the Battle Ready Megazord in two modes: Tank Mode and Fighting Mode! $17.99

Power Morpher – Every Power Ranger needs their Power Morpher to summon the spirits of their Dinozord and become the alien fighting heroes that are the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! This Power Morpher comes with all five of the Power Ranger Power Coins and has over 40 sounds and phrases! The Power Morpher recognizes each coin and unlocks each of those Dinozord custom phrases and sounds! $16.99

Blade Blaster – When it’s time to take on Rita and her Evil Aliens, you need the Power Ranger Blade Blaster! Two weapons in one, the Blade Blaster starts as the Power Ranger Blaster and then morphs into the extended Sword that can be used in any battle. The Blade Blaster comes with over 20 sounds and phrases and includes lights with every blast! Power Rangers, Blade Blasters up! $19.99

What do you think of the new Power Rangers toyline so far? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!