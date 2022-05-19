Dinosaurs Roam the Earth in Apple TV+'s Prehistoric Planet Trailer

Dinosaurs roam — and rule — the Earth in a new trailer for Apple TV+'s epic natural history event series Prehistoric Planet. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough and executive produced by Jon Favreau (Star Wars: The Mandalorian), the five-episode, five-night event will transport viewers back 66 million years to shed light on our world in the age of the dinosaurs, set to an original score by Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part One). Watch the new Prehistoric Planet trailer above before the week-long event series is streaming globally on Apple TV+ from Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27.

Described by Apple TV+ as "a one-of-a-kind immersive experience," Prehistoric Planet "combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth."

See the official episode descriptions and schedule below.

Episode 1, "Coasts": A pregnant Tuarangisaurus is in distress – and her young calf can sense it – as she travels waters that are home to the ocean's deadliest predators. Premiere Date: May 23, 2022

Episode 2, "Deserts": Above the deserts of North Africa, aerial combat ensues as male Barbaridactylus pterosaurs fight for the attention of females below. Premiere Date: May 24, 2022

Episode 3, "Freshwater": With its feathered body and duck bill, the eight-ton Deinocheirus wades through an Asian wetland in search of relief from pesky biting flies. Premiere Date: May 25, 2022

Episode 4, "Ice Worlds": Within the snow-covered forest, a tense standoff develops between ancient rivals, Pachyrhinosaurus and Nanuqsaurus. Premiere Date: May 26, 2022

Episode 5, "Forests": A journey through an underground cave in North America turns perilous when a young Triceratops is separated from its mother. Premiere Date: May 27, 2022

Spanning one episode per night, "Prehistoric Planet presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests," per the official description from Apple TV+. "From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, Prehistoric Planet brings Earth's history to life like never before."

BBC Studios Productions' Natural History Unit (Planet Dinosaur, Planet Earth, The Green Planet) produces the event series for Apple TV+ with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (the Favreau-directed The Lion King, The Jungle Book). Favreau is executive producer with Mike Gunton (Nature, Dynasties).

Prehistoric Planet streams May 23 on Apple TV+.