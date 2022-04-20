New Prehistoric Planet Series Features Sir David Attenborough Narration and Hans Zimmer Score

This summer is going to be a big one for dinosaur fans, as we not only get to see adventures like Jurassic World Dominion on the big screen, but Apple TV+ will be delivering audiences the all-new series Prehistoric Planet, which just earned a new trailer. Honoring the spirit of natural history documentaries like Blue Planet and Planet Earth, Prehistoric Planet offers a new perspective on a world that was once ruled by massive creatures and features all-new insight into the beasts. Adding even more excitement to the new series is that it is narrated by Sir David Attenborough and features a new score from Hans Zimmer. The five-day Prehistoric Planet event kicks off on May 23rd on Apple TV+.

Per press release, “Apple TV+ today debuts the trailer for its highly anticipated natural history event series Prehistoric Planet, from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (Planet Earth), and narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Set to debut globally on Apple TV+ from Monday, May 23rd through Friday, May 27th, the five-episode groundbreaking series will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer.

“Rolling out with one new episode per day, Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. This series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (The Lion King, The Jungle Book). Prehistoric Planet presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds. and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, Prehistoric Planet brings Earth’s history to life like never before.

“Prehistoric Planet is produced for Apple TV+ by BBC Studios. Executive producers are Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton. Theme by Hans Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Anze Rozman, and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.”

