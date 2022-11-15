Prime Video Cancels Hit Series Before Season 2 Even Premieres

The hunt is officially over for Prime Video's Hunters. On Tuesday, the streaming service announced (via Variety) that the series will be ending after its upcoming second season, which will debut on the platform on January 13th. This comes almost three years after the series originally premiered, with the second season initially being greenlit in August of 2020. The series is created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele. Its first season debuted with a 65% positive critical average on Rotten Tomatoes.

"I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters," Weil said in a statement when Season 2 was announced. "Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world."

What is Hunters about?

Inspired by true events, Hunters will follow an eclectic and diverse group of mercenaries in 1977 New York City, who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. The group is led on a bloody quest for revenge and justice, which leads them to stumble into a far-reaching conspiracy that could forever shape the world. The series' cast includes Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

"With Hunters, David Weil's bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, added. "We are thrilled that David, Jordan, and the Hunters will be back with us for more."

Why was Hunters controversial?

The first season of Hunters, which debuted in February of 2020, quickly caught public attention for its unique take on the Nazis and the Holocaust. While the series includes and references many real-life atrocities committed in World War II, it also drew backlash from the Auschwitz Memorial for a fictional sequence in the series' first episode.

"While Hunters is a dramatic narrative series, with largely fictional characters, it is inspired by true events," Weil said in a statement at the time. "But it is not documentary. And it was never purported to be. In creating this series it was most important for me to consider what I believe to be the ultimate question and challenge of telling a story about the Holocaust: how do I do so without borrowing from a real person's specific life or experience?"

The first season of Hunters is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. As mentioned above, the second and final season will debut on January 13, 2023.