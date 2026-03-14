Prime Video Has a New #1 TV Show Thanks to Hit Thriller With an A-List Star (& It’s Very Easy to Binge)

Prime Video was not messing around when they produced this new series that is absolutely sweeping their platform, easily becoming the #1 show on their Most Watched List in the few short days since its debut. And while the first season has left critics and audiences a little confused, with a cast as insane as this and the show’s surprisingly bingeable nature, it’s hard to imagine that the tense crime drama won’t continue to wrack up the views.

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Scarpetta has no shortage of big names attached to it, including Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, and Simon Baker. The thriller series, which is based on the book series of the same name by Patricia Cornwell, centers on chief medical examiner Kay Scarpetta as she decides to return to Virginia, taking up her former position and the complex relationships, both personal and professional, that come with it—as well as the grudges and secrets still left to uncover. Based on that plot alone, it’s no wonder that millions have tuned in to check it out.

Scarpetta is a Tense, Sharp Thriller

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While the series isn’t pulling in stellar ratings, earning only 69% from critics and an even worse 49% from audiences, it’s still wildly entertaining. “Scarpetta is a great binge; the mystery is enveloping, the characters morosely flawed and intriguing, the suspense and tension are palpable, and the resolution is satisfyingly revealed,” says critic Chris Joyce, who rated the series 4.5 out of 5 stars. The consensus among critics seems to be that, while the series spreads itself too thin by attempting to span different genres, the performances hold the line, keeping it incredibly watchable even during its more lackluster moments.

Casual viewers, on the other hand, were less charitable in their view of the show—especially those who are also fans of the book it was based on, who claim that the spirit of the original was completely lost in the adaptation, reducing it to tropes and big names as opposed to the drama and grit that made the original so enduring. One viewer said, “Instead of being glued to the set and rooting for the protagonists, you endure scene after scene of dumb drunken arguments so you can get back to the solving of the crimes. Please, Scarpetta gods, re-shuffle the decks for Season 2.” Another added, “As a fan of the series for 35 years, I wanted to love it, it was very difficult to watch. Very poor choice in casting and providing any continuity for the characters. Not sure what they were attempting to do with this series, but it is an insult to those who love Patricia Cornwell.”

What are your thoughts on Scarpetta? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.