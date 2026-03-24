Prime Video Is About To Stream All 6 Seasons of One of the Most Groundbreaking Sitcoms in TV History

Every once in a while, a TV show comes along that completely revolutionizes the TV landscape, and that was certainly the case for the iconic ‘70s sitcom that’s about to land on Prime Video. The Amazon streamer has been growing its content offerings all month long, with March 25th gearing up to be a great day for TV lovers with the arrival of several network shows, including a handful of sitcoms. Among them are all six seasons of a groundbreaking sitcom that still holds up today.

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On March 25th, 133 episodes of CBS’ Good Times will be available to stream on Prime Video. Created by Eric Monte and Mike Evans and produced by the King of Sitcoms himself, Norman Lear, the series was the spinoff of all spinoffs, originating from Maude, which was itself a spinoff of All in the Family. The show originally aired on CBS from 1974 until 1979 and centered around the Evans family – led by parents Florida and James, along with their three children, J.J., Thelma, and Michael – striving to survive poverty in a Chicago housing project.

Norman Lear’s Good Times Redefined TV

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Sitcoms have always had a way of functioning as cultural mirrors, reflecting and shaping societal norms, and Good Times was no exception. The show broke ground and completely redefined the TV landscape as the first sitcom to center on a Black family and feature an all-Black cast. Despite the comedic elements and J.J.’s catchphrase “Dy-no-mite!,” the show went beyond the typical sitcom formula. Good Times reflected the experiences of many Black Americans during the 1970s and refused to ignore the realities of poverty, systemic inequality, and the harsh challenges of living in a Chicago housing project.

Good Times was a landmark for Black representation, proving that stories focusing on the Black experience could succeed on network TV and ultimately paving the way for future representations of Black families on television for decades to come. The series’ blend of intense social commentary, sitcom humor, and iconic characters and catchphrases made it a cultural phenomenon. Decades later, Good Times now holds a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critic score and often ranks high on lists of not just the best sitcoms, but also the best TV shows of all time. The show was briefly revived in 2024 for the short-lived Netflix reboot, which was canceled after just a single season.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Prime Video is delivering plenty of binge-worthy streaming options this March. The streamer has already debuted its new shows Young Sherlock and Scarpetta this month and brought back its hit superhero show Invincible for Season 4. On March 25th, the TV lineup will grow with the arrival of shows like All In The Family, Married… With Children, The Shield, and The Winter King, among several others. On the movie front, Prime subscribers can stream titles like Airport, both versions of Stephen King’s Carrie, Resident Evil, and The Place Beyond The Pines.

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