All 205 Episodes of a ‘70s Sitcom Masterpiece Come To Prime Video This Week

Prime Video subscribers are just days away from being able to stream every episode of a ‘70s sitcom masterpiece. The Amazon streamer has been growing its content offerings throughout March. In addition to the arrival of hit movies like Airport and Superbad, the streamer is doubling down on its TV offerings and is about to add more than 200 episodes of one of the best sitcoms ever.

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On March 25th, every episode of Norman Lear’s iconic ‘70s sitcom All in the Family will be available to stream on Prime Video. The series, based on the British sitcom Till Death Us Do Part, originally aired for nine seasons of 205 episodes on CBS from 1971 until 1979 and focused on the daily squabbles and clashing worldviews of Archie Bunker, a bigoted, working-class father, and his progressive family. It starred Carroll O’Connor, Jean Stapleton, Sally Struthers, and the late Rob Reiner.

All in the Family Is One of the Best Sitcoms Ever

All in the Family’s average 85% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes speaks for itself. The show really is one of the greatest sitcoms in TV history, and it even earned a spot in the top half of Rotten Tomatoes’ “Best Comedy Series of All Time” list as well as high rankings on numerous other “best of” lists. The series effectively reshaped TV comedy by transforming the sitcom from light, escapist entertainment into a vehicle for social commentary. All in the Family was never afraid to hold a mirror to the uncomfortable realities, prejudices, and social tensions of American society. Throughout its nine-season run, the series confronted taboo social and political issues like racism, bigotry, women’s liberation, sexual assault, and war, forcing viewers to confront their own biases with messages that remain relevant even today.

All in the Family used humor to bridge intense social issues and thrived by centering the story around flawed, complex characters who reflected the real, messy tensions of 1970s American life, essentially shattering the polite conventions of 1960s sitcoms. The series also had some pretty great payoff, with characters, particularly Archie, developing naturally throughout the show’s run. Even 50 years later, All in the Family holds up as one of the most relatable sitcoms ever and one of the best.

What’s New on Prime Video?

All in the Family is not the only TV show joining Prime Video’s lineup on March 25th. All nine seasons of the iconic sitcom will drop on the Amazon streamer alongside complete runs of Good Times, Married… With Children, Rules of Engagement, and Who’s The Boss, as well as other shows like Drop Dead Diva, L.A.’s Finest, and The Shield. As subscribers wait for the arrival of those shows, they can stream other March additions such as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Josie and The Pussycats, Shrek, Super 8, and Uptown Girls.

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