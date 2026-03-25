Prime Video Just Added All Four Seasons of a Famously Resurrected, Twice-Canceled TV Show

The volatile TV landscape has resulted in some dramatic “from-the-dead” comeback stories, proving that a cancellation in some cases is just a temporary pause. That was certainly the case for a TV show that just landed on Prime Video. All 61 episodes of the famously resurrected and twice-canceled show just started streaming on the Amazon streamer 10 years after a final cancellation did it in after four seasons.

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That series is Unforgettable, the CBS-turned-A&E series starring Poppy Montgomery as Detective Carrie Wells. The series is best known for surviving multiple cancellations – after Seasons 1 and 3 on CBS – before it moved to A&E, where it was ultimately canceled after a fourth and unfortunately unresolved season. The show aired for a total of six seasons and 61 episodes from 2011 until 2015 and centered on a former detective with hyperthymesia, a rare condition giving her flawless total recall, who rejoins the police force to solve crimes while trying to unlock the one memory she cannot recall: the murder of her sister. The series started streaming on Prime Video on March 25th.

Unforgettable Is a Run-Of-The-Mill Police Procedural Worth Watching

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If you’re in the mood for some procedural comfort food, then Unforgettable should be next up on your watchlist. Despite its unique premise, the series didn’t reinvent the wheel and never became a standout show during its initial run. Rather, Unforgettable played it pretty safe to deliver a reliable, easy-to-watch viewing experience that was popular enough to warrant back-to-back resurrections, including by a second network.

Unforgettable is a pretty decent watch for fans of standard CBS crime dramas like The Mentalist or Castle, fitting the mold with a satisfying case-of-the-week format where crimes are usually investigated and closed within a single episode. At the same time, it’s a softer, more character-driven alternative to heavier crime dramas like CSI or Law & Order, focusing on the character’s personal life and past romances. Montgomery is the driving force of the show, bringing charm, wit, and charisma to the role of Carrie, and the will-they-won’t-they dynamic between her and Walsh’s Al is pretty easy to get lost in. The show also has a pretty great hook with Poppy’s hyperthymesia, giving a unique twist on the standard detective format and allowing for some pretty engaging “in-her-mind” flashbacks as she reconstructs crime scenes.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Prime Video has plenty of great options for your next binge-watch. On the TV side of things, the Amazon streamer just debuted its new shows Young Sherlock and Scarpetta, as well as a new season of Invincible, and has also added full series runs of network shows like Damages, L.A.’s Finest, and The Winter King. If you’re in the mood for a movie, new streaming options include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Resident Evil, Super 8, The Shallows, and Valkyrie.

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