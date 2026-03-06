5 TV Shows Already Canceled in 2026

We’re just over two months into 2026, and there are already TV shows being canceled — some of which could have had promising futures and others whose fates are less surprising. TV cancellations have always been disappointing, but they’ve become quicker and more frequent in the streaming era, with many companies prioritizing immediate viewership over long-term gains.

Naturally, this has led to a number of canceled shows people are still mad about, and 2026 is adding even more. Although most of these series’ untimely ends aren’t totally out of left field, it’s a shame they never got to reach their full potential. From an Apple TV+ series that made it to Season 2 before getting the ax to a series that Netflix quietly canceled, these are some of the first shows to be canceled in 2026. (Sadly, they’re likely not the last.)

5) Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Canceled: March 2

Apple TV’s Palm Royale made its debut in 2024, and the comedy’s cast — which includes Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett, and Leslie Bibb — set it up for success. Critics may not have loved Season 1 (via Rotten Tomatoes), but it was successful enough to warrant a Season 2 renewal. It also received Emmy nominations, even winning an award for its title theme. Season 2 brought an improved reception as well, but it wasn’t enough to save the series. The show’s cancellation was announced on March 3 (via The Hollywood Reporter), marking Apple’s first canceled show of 2026. There’s been no explanation for its sudden end, but there is a silver lining: Season 2 leaves things on a relatively satisfying note.

4) Good Cop/Bad Cop (The CW)

Canceled: February 13

Image via The CW

While Palm Royale at least got time to tell a full story, The CW’s Good Cop/Bad Cop wasn’t so fortunate. Its first season debuted in February 2025, spanning just eight episodes. And its cancellation wasn’t official until February 2026, when series star Luke Cook announced it on TikTok. It’s a shame, as the police procedural following two estranged siblings received high Rotten Tomatoes scores from critics and general audiences alike. It seems it needed better ratings to carry on, though, and despite hopes that its arrival on Prime Video would highlight demand (via Deadline), it doesn’t seem to have gotten there.

3) The Abandons (Netflix)

Canceled: January 21

Image via netflix

Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson’s Netflix Western, The Abandons, had the makings of a great show, but judging by its reception on Rotten Tomatoes, it didn’t live up to that potential. Despite its impressive leads, it failed to make the splash that other Western series have — and Netflix canceled it just a little over a month after its December 2025 debut. Series creator Kurt Sutter criticized the streamer’s choice on Instagram (via Deadline). As for why Netflix made the decision it did, it seems that The Abandons ran the streamer around $150 million for Season 1. As with many Netflix shows, the viewership numbers probably didn’t justify the hefty budget, resulting in a disappointing end.

2) The Vince Staples Show (Netflix)

Canceled: January 21

Another Netflix series quietly canceled earlier this year is The Vince Staples Show, which streamed its second season in November 2025. The series followed the titular rapper, telling a fictionalized version of his story. Sadly, even though the show accumulated a dedication following — which has sparked a fan campaign to bring it back — it didn’t gain the traction it needed for Season 3. According to Netflix’s Second Half of 2025 Viewership Report, the show saw a decline from Season 1’s 4.6 million views to 1.7 million views for Season 2. That’s likely why Netflix saw fit to bid farewell to the show, even if it adds another disappointment to the streamer’s track record.

1) Alice in Borderland (Netflix)

Canceled: January 20

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Alice in Borderland had perhaps the strangest cancellation on this list, with Netflix simply referring to the show’s third season as its last in the streamer’s Second Half of 2025 Viewership Report. Given that fact that Alice in Borderland Season 3 was met with backlash following its September 2025 return, its cancellation didn’t receive as much outrage or surprise as others. Yet it’s still a somewhat strange choice, since Alice in Borderland‘s viewership was still going strong. Plus, Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger. It looks as though viewers will have to accept that, though, unless Netflix has a change of heart. Such turnarounds don’t happen often, if they do at all, giving an air of permanence to 2026’s canceled shows.

