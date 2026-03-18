Prime Video’s Masterpiece Superhero Show Is Officially Back (& You Can Watch the First 3 Episodes Now)

Superheroes aren’t just dominating the big screen, they’ve soared to become a dominant force on the small screen, too. The surge in DC and Marvel’s popularity has led to an explosion of superhero TV shows, including those outside of those two dominating IPs, and one of the best is finally back! On March 18th, Prime Video’s masterpiece superhero show soared back onto the streamer with three new episodes.

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A year after Season 3 wrapped, Invincible Season 4 is now streaming! Prime Video’s highly acclaimed adult animated superhero series based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley returned to the platform on March 18th with a three-episode drop. The series, starring the voices of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J. K. Simmons, centers around Mark Grayson, a teenager who inherits powers from his father, Omni-Man, Earth’s most powerful hero. In Season 4, Mark navigates the aftermath of Season 3’s carnage and faces all-new threats. The eight-episode season is scheduled to drop new episodes every Wednesday on Prime Video through April 22nd.

Prime Video’s Invincible Is One of the Best Superhero Shows Currently Streaming

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If you’re in the mood for high-stakes superhero action, then Invincible is the show to watch. Throughout its first three seasons, the series has established itself as a top-tier superhero series, even averaging a near-perfect 99% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressively high 92% audience score. The series is one of the most unflinching and brutal superhero stories in modern media. It pulls back the curtain on the genre’s typical clean fights and forces the viewer to confront the brutal reality of what happens when massive power is unleashed. Invincible prioritizes the personal, emotional, and moral consequences of having powers, delivering battles that have permanent, bloody, and emotionally devastating consequences for both the heroes and the public.

The high-stakes action and morally complex narrative are brought to life through great fight choreography and an A-list voice cast, helping Invincible cement its place as a must-watch TV show. After scoring 100% Tomatometer ratings in Seasons 2 and 3, Invincible seems poised to do it again. With 15 total reviews on the review aggregator site currently, Invincible Season 4 holds a perfect rating. The series delves deeper into the characters, particularly Mark and his guilt, and continues to deliver the series’ signature, high-stakes, and brutal violence.

Will There Be an Invincible Season 5?

Invincible still has five more episodes left in Season 4, but Prime Video is already getting ready to continue the story of Mark! Ahead of the new season, the streamer announced a Season 5 renewal in July 2025. Production on Invincible Season 5 is already underway, but the season doesn’t yet have a premiere date. Given the show’s pretty consistent release schedule so far, a February or March 2027 release date seems likely. The upcoming season will bring back Yeun, Oh, and Simmons, with Matthew Rhys also joining the voice cast.

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