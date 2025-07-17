Invincible Renewed for Season 5 (And Gets Major Cast Update)

Over the course of three seasons, fans have watched some of their favorite comic moments brought to life in animation courtesy of Prime Video’s immensely successful Invincible. While fans wait for season 4 to make its debut in 2026, Prime Video revealed that there’s even more Invincible in the works, as the streamer announced that the series has been renewed for a fifth season. That wasn’t the only great news though, as the series is also making a brand new addition to an already stellar cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of the season 5 announcement, Prime Video revealed that Matthew Rhys will be joining the cast for season 4. Rhys is no stranger to anatimion, as he’s starred in animated favorites like Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai and The Owl House, as well as bringing the animated version of Nite Owl to life in the recent Watchmen adaptation from DC, though he’s most well known for his role as Philip Jennings in the acclaimed series The Americans.

Play video

No release date for season 5 is mentioned in the announcement, but Prime Video does shine a light on just how big of a hit the series has been for them so far. Invincible season 3 is Prime Video’s most-watched animation season of all time, and it now holds the biggest retiring season of all time across Prime Video’s adult animation originals. Season 3 also resonated with critics, boasting Emmy Award and Critics’ Choice Award nominations and a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for what fans can expect in season 4 (and likely season 5 as well), Robert Kirkman has teased some details, with one key reveal being that fans will finally start to see more Viltrumite threats making their way into Mark’s world. That includes a foe that will easily be the most powerful Mark has faced to this point, with Kirdkman telling Deadline, “Thragg is cast and will be in Season 4,” Kirkman then added, “So, I won’t reveal anything other than if you’ve been watching the show since Season 1, you might be like, ‘Hey, when is there going to be more Viltrumite stuff?’ I will say that Season 4 has more Viltrumite stuff that you might be wanting.”

“In Season 2, we got the cool Anissa stuff and then Nolan’s story. In Season 3, we got Conquest, and Nolan’s story, and stuff going on in space with Allen. In Season 4, it really ramps up. So, the people that are loving that aspect of the show, you will definitely get more of that,” Kirkman said.

In addition to Rhys, Invincible boasts an impressive cast that includes Steven Yeun (Invincible), Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), J.K. Simmons (Omni-Man), Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien), Walton Goggins (Cecil), Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve), Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Splode), Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett), Grey DeLisle (Monster Girl), Zachary Quinto (Robot), Chris Diamantopoulos (Donald Ferguson), Ross Marquand (Immortal), Khary Payton (Black Samson), Andrew Rannells (William Clockwell), Kevin Michael Richardson (Mauler Twins), Ben Schwartz (Shapesmith), Clancy Brown (Damien Darkblood), Jay Pharoah (Bulletproof), Mark Hamill (Art Rosebaum), and Melise Jow (Dupli-Kate). You can find the official description for Invincible below.

“Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves.”

Are you excited for season 5 of Invincible? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Invincible and animation with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!