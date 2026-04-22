Prime Video’s New Adult Animation Series Becomes Top 10 Streaming Hit in the U.S.

Amazon Prime Video has had some major hits on its hands in recent days, with the fifth and final season of The Boys, and the fourth season of Invincible, topping the charts. While Mark Grayson’s brutal story will return for a fifth season, Homelander and Hughie’s tale is preparing to come to an end. Luckily, it seems that the streaming service has some new contenders to take the throne when the brutal live-action superhero series ends. For Amazon’s latest top ten, a new adult animated series has earned a place on the list that many might not have expected.

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Kevin, for those who might not know, is an Amazon original animated series created, in part, by actress Aubrey Plaza. The titular character is a cat who has to deal with his owners breaking up, and finds this as an excuse to become more independent as he looks to start over with a new life. Much like Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, animals are able to speak in this new universe and routinely co-exist with humanity. Alongside Plaza producing the series, she is also a voice actor in its episodes, with the cast including talents such as Jason Schwartzman, John Waters, Whoopi Goldberg, Aparna Nancherla, and Amy Sedaris. While the series premiere was unable to defeat The Boys, Invincible, From, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, and Young Sherlock, an entirely original series getting the number eight spot is no small feat.

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We Need To Talk About Kevin

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Whether Kevin is worth your time is a toss-up, at least when it comes to critic reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the current critic score sits at 63%, barely earning a “fresh” rating, with those reviewing the series clearly split down the middle when it comes to how they felt about the series. The first season consists of eight episodes, and as of the writing of this article, a second season hasn’t been confirmed by the streaming service. The series making its way to the top ten, however, does prove that there remains an appetite for adult animation, whether it be revivals of classic series or brand new stories to hit the screen.

While the animated series does focus on a feline who can communicate with mankind, the origins of the character comes from Aubrey Plaza’s real-life cast. On a recent appearance of The View, Plaza told the story of approaching Amazon with the series pitch and how surreal it is dropping her former cat into his own show. “Pitching the show was a really full-circle, crazy moment. Because I was 19 when I met Joe. It kind of felt cathartic in a way, kind of like couples therapy, but 20 years later, in front of Amazon, Netflix and everyone. And we’re not a couple. But yeah, it’s crazy because that’s actually what our cat looked like, Kevin. That is our cat. So, this is like an acid trip for me. A lot going on for me.”

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Via FlixPatrol