Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal Is the Best TV Scene Stealer of 2024 (Golden Issue Awards)

The world of television had quite the year in 2024, especially when it came to characters that were able to leave a lasting impression on viewers. When it comes to “TV Scene Stealer” we here at ComicBook.com are referring to characters that lept off the screen and are still being talked about to this day. Whether it be in a galaxy far, far away, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the land of feudal Japan, there were more than a few candidates that easily filled out our nominees. At the end of the day, however, there can be only one.

And the winner for the 2024 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best TV Scene Stealer is…

Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal from Marvel’s Agatha All Along!

Agatha All Along is one of the best series to come from the MCU’s journey on the small screen, bringing together Kathryn Hahn’s coven of witches who are looking to make their dreams come true on the Witch’s Road. Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal is first introduced as a fellow witch that has an ax to grind with Agatha but is eventually confirmed to be something far more sinister and essential to the universe at large. Revealing herself to be Death in the latter half of the series, Plaza’s infectiously charming character here made her an easy choice as to our “TV Scene Stealer of 2024.”

Ironically enough, this is the second beloved Marvel character that Aubrey Plaza has played on the small screen. FX’s Legion followed the story of Charles Xavier’s son David, as the young telepath came face-to-face with Plaza’s Lenore. Much like in Agatha All Along, Lenore isn’t all that she appears to be and turns out to be none other than X-Men villain the Shadow King. Similarly to the recent Disney+ series, Legion saw Plaza unleashed, reveling in her cruel role and taking a fiendish glee in her diabolical work.

Both as Rio and as Death, Plaza brings an air of mystery to the role along with her shaky relationship with Agatha herself. It’s really a shame that Plaza wasn’t introduced far earlier in the MCU’s history as it would have been fun seeing her bounce off Josh Brolin’s Thanos in the earlier entries of the Cinematic Universe. Of course, for those who read the comics, you can now be hyped for the idea of Mistress Death potentially having an on-again, off-again relationship with a certain Merc With A Mouth, should the MCU decide to explore that territory.

At present, Death’s return hasn’t been confirmed but Aubrey Plaza, whether she be a witch or the physical manifestation of one of humanity’s most feared fixtures, certainly deserves to make a comeback. Fingers crossed that a second season of Agatha All Along will be confirmed and with it, Plaza could once again trouble Billy and a much-less alive Agatha Harkness.

