Prime Video’s Returning Historical Epic TV Show Becomes a Top 5 Streaming Hit in the U.S.

When it first debuted on Prime Video in February 2025, historical drama House of David was a surprise hit for the streamer. Based on the Biblical David, the series quickly rose to the top of the streamer’s charts and easily earned a Season 2 renewal. Now, just days after that second season’s arrival on Prime Video, House of David is once again a streaming it.

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According to FlixPatrol, House of David, which was released to Prime Video subscribers with the Wonder Project add-on in October but became available to all subscribers on March 27th, hit number 5 on their chart. As of the 31st, the series is still in the Top 10 at number 6.

House of David Has Received Game of Thrones Comparisons

House of David is set in 1000 BC Israel and follows the life of the Biblical David. Season 1 of the series traced David’s life as a young shepherd anointed to be the next king by the prophet Samuel and sees him take on various challenges on his path to the throne. The first season ended with his battle with Goliath. However, David’s path to the throne is more than a march across a battlefield. The declining king, King Saul has a son who is conspiring against David, as the young shepherd-turned-warrior is an obstacle between him and taking his father’s throne.

With the political machinations in the background as David makes his ascent to the throne, House of David has earned some Game of Thrones comparisons, with some seeing the series as a replacement for the HBO drama. That might seem a little unusual considering that House of David is based on a Biblical tale, but one of the main aspects of the series is that, while it is faith-based, it takes an approach that feels more historical and appealing to audiences of all backgrounds and views. The result is a drama epic about a chosen one’s rise to power and the obstacles that stand in his way — which does, in fact, feel very Game of Thrones like.

Starring Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Indy Lewis, Ethan Kai, Oded Fehr, Yali Topol Margalith, Davood Ghadami, Ayelet Zurer, and Aury Alby, the first two seasons of House of David are streaming on Prime Video.

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