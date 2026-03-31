39 Years Ago Today, An Iconic TV Series Gave Fans What They Wanted (And Cursed Every Other Show Since)

It has been 39 years since a popular television series finally gave its fans what they wanted, but what happened next showed that was a huge mistake. Moonlighting introduced the world to the comic brilliance of Bruce Willis, as he stars as David Addison, a private investigator who agrees to team with a former high-fashion model named Maddie Hayes (played by Cybill Shepherd). For almost three seasons, the two solved cases while always arguing and never getting along. However, through it all, it was clear the endgame was David and Maddie ending up together as the sexual tension was high every step of the way.

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On March 31, 1987, Moonlighting released its penultimate episode of the third season, “I Am Curious… Maddie.” After almost three full seasons of David and Maddie having clear sexual tension, while often sparring with each other, they two finally gave in and slept together. It was exactly what the fans wanted to see, and it ruined the series.

Moonlighting Proved Its Better Not to Give Fans What They Want

Image Courtesy of ABC

In the Moonlighting episode, “I Am Curious… Maddie,” the storyline had seen Maddie dating a man named Sam (Mark Harmon), and he previously asked her to marry him. This episode had Maddie finally make her decision and she realized she wasn’t ready to get married yet. After David and Sam got into a fight about the time they spend with Maddie, she finally broke things off with him because she loved him and David. However, what she didn’t realize was that she was talking to David, who was there and said that Sam had left.

This led to the huge moment where David and Maddie finally spelt together. This was something that fans had been waiting on and hoping for since the first season, but there was one huge problem. The entire fun of watching Moonlighting was the sexual tension between Maddie and David, and once they slept together, it ended the “will they or won’t they” storyline, and that was he death knell for the show. While, at the time, it was one of the most memorable moments in television history, it ruined the future seasons.

The Season 3 finale had Maddie and David feeling awkward about it and she wanted to act like it never happened. David rejected this notion and they slept together again. This then led to another case, but things were different between the two, and the show never recovered. When Season 4 started, the two had been sleeping together for a month, and the storyline then changed to how they should deal with their new relationship. It just wasn’t the same.

That third season of Moonlighting had its highest ratings, hitting ninth for all shows that year. However, in the fourth season, it dropped to 12th and then in the final season, it cratered out at 49th and that marked the end of the series. The show’s decline began immediately after David and Maddie slept together, and while there were other reasons the show began to lose popularity (including Bruce Willis’s new movie career), that is the biggest reason fans point out. it also started what is known as “The Moonlighting Curse.”

The Episode Created “The Moonlighting Curse”

Image via NBC

There are often things in television that have earned reputations that might or might not be deserved. For example, “Jumping the Shark” comes from an episode of Happy Days where the Fonzie jumped his motorcycle over a shark as a stunt. This led to “Jumping the Shark” meaning when a show does something so out of character it is impossible to recover from. That is what “The Moonlighting Curse” is, as it reveals that when two people sleep together, the show never recovers. The sexual tension is gone because now it is normal.

There are some great examples of when “The Moonlighting Curse” does result in a show becoming less popular. This happened in the Nathan Fillion series Castle, when Richard Castle and Kate Beckett finally went all in. Bones and Booth in Bones was another show that had the “will they or won’t they” dynamic, and while it didn’t ruin the show when they did, it seemed to change what the show was about in the final seasons. Probably the best example is Mulder and Scully on The X-Files, and when they finally got together, it completely changed the dynamic of that sci-fi masterpiece.

However, there are many shows that proved “The Moonlighting Curse” is not always a thing. Friends fans wanted to see Ross and Rachel together, and when they finally slept together, it only strengthened the bond between this couple and the fans, who wanted to see them together in the end. Going back further in time, Cheers also had a “will they or won’t they” that was as strong as David and Maddie. In this case, it was Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and Diane Chambers (Shelley Long). They got together in the second season and the ratings actually went up after that. It all comes down to the storytelling, but in the case of Moonlighting, it ended up killing the show 39 years ago.

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