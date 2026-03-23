A One-Season Game of Thrones Replacement Joins Prime Video This Week

There’s no arguing that Game of Thrones is one of the biggest and most successful TV series ever. HBO’s adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s books became a global pop culture phenomenon and set a new benchmark for prestige television fantasy adaptations that few others have been able to touch. Nearly seven years after the iconic series came to an end, a one-season Game of Thrones replacement series is about to be easier than ever to stream with its upcoming arrival to Prime Video.

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Game of Thrones fans wanting more gritty, dark, and bloody stories about political intrigue and power struggles need to watch The Winter King. The one-season historical fiction series is currently only available to stream on MGM+, but all 10 episodes are scheduled to drop on Prime Video on March 25th. The show is a gritty, realistic reimagining of the Arthurian legend that follows Arthur Pendragon’s evolution from an exiled outcast into a warrior leader trying to unite a fractured, war-torn 5th-century Britain, forcing him to navigate political turmoil, betrayal, and war against Saxons. The show is based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles and stars Iain De Caestecker as Arthur.

The Winter King Deserved More Seasons

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Prime Video subscribers who binge-watch all 10 episodes of The Winter King will face a brutal reality: another season will never be added. The series aired for just a single season on MGM+ in 2023 before it was canceled, which is really a shame given it had all the makings to become a fantasy hit. The Winter King stripped back the fantastical magic often associated with Arthur for a more grounded, darker depiction of 5th-century Britain, delivering plenty of high-stakes drama with brutal, realistic combat, power struggles, political maneuvering, and even love triangles. London Evening Standard’s William Mata even described The Winter King as “the closest Camelot has come to Game of Thrones,” while The Guardian’s Barbara Ellen wrote that the series “clearly has aspirations to join the major league fantasy blockbusters (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon et al).”

The show didn’t quite reach the same heights as Game of Thrones in critical consensus but still earned an honorable 74% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics also praised The Winter King’s strong character drama, stellar cast, and immersive, lived-in feel, featuring impressive costumes and landscapes. The show also promised a structured narrative arc, as it was based on a complete trilogy, unlike Game of Thrones, which ultimately outpaced its source material.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Prime Video subscribers still have a few more days until The Winter King starts streaming, but the Amazon streamer has plenty of other fresh options to pass the time. Throughout March, the platform has added titles like Hannibal, Superbad, Twelve Monkeys, Valkyrie, and Iron Mask. March also brought the debut of Amazon’s new original show Young Sherlock.

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