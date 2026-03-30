Prime’s Tomb Raider Reboot Paused as Sophie Turner Suffers Injury

Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series is one of the most eagerly anticipated video game adaptations currently in development. Masterminded by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series represents the franchise’s first foray into live-action television after two separate theatrical runs, and the creative team assembled around it signals a production of considerable ambition. When Sophie Turner was confirmed as Lara Croft in September 2025, the announcement was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the fanbase, with audiences embracing the Game of Thrones veteran as a natural fit for the iconic adventurer. Filming officially commenced in January 2026 at Shepperton Studios in Surrey, United Kingdom, and a first-look image released by Amazon MGM Studios further validated fan confidence, depicting Turner in the character’s classic ponytail and outfit. Sadly, the production has paused as Turner suffered an injury.

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Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the situation in an official statement to Deadline that reads, “Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.” According to sources close to the production, Turner could return to the set within two weeks, and crew members will continue to be paid as they prepare for filming to resume. Earlier this year, in an episode of SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show podcast, Turner revealed she “learned I have a perpetual back problem” during preparation for the Lara Croft role. It’s still unclear if the injury is connected to Turner’s previous condition or due to an accident on set.

Will the Tomb Raider Series Be Delayed?

Image courtesy of Crystal Dynamics

The nature of the shutdown strongly suggests that the overall release trajectory of Tomb Raider will remain largely intact. A two-week production pause on a project of this scale is a routine operational adjustment, not a structural crisis, and the studio’s framing of the situation as a precautionary measure should put fans at ease. Furthermore, the crew remaining on payroll during the hiatus is a telling detail, indicating that Amazon MGM is treating this as a short intermission rather than a formal shutdown, with active preparation work continuing in Turner’s absence. Finally, brief pauses for cast injuries are not uncommon in action-heavy projects, particularly those involving stunts and physically demanding sequences central to the Tomb Raider universe.

All that said, Amazon MGM is right not to minimize the situation and rush Turner back to set, even if it costs a bit more to keep all the cast and crew on set. Tomb Raider is built entirely around Turner’s performance, and a physically intensive leading role demands that its star be at full capacity. Prioritizing a complete recovery over an accelerated schedule is the decision that protects the series long-term, and no timeline is worth compromising that.

Turner is the third actress to inhabit the role of Lara Croft in live-action, following Angelina Jolie’s two-film run in the early 2000s and Alicia Vikander’s 2018 standalone reboot. The assembled cast surrounding her is genuinely exceptional, including Jason Isaacs, Sigourney Weaver, Martin Bobb-Semple, Bill Paterson, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Celia Imrie, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, and August Wittgenstein, among others. Behind the cameras, Jonathan Van Tulleken, who directed the first two episodes of Shōgun, is serving as both director and executive producer, bringing a proven track record with prestige action-driven television to the project. Given the caliber of talent involved at every level, and with no official premiere date yet announced, a brief production pause is unlikely to affect when audiences will ultimately experience the series.

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