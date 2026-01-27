Sophie Turner Addresses Approach to Tomb Raider, (And “Sex Bombshell” Isn’t Happening)

Production has officially begun on the new live-action Tomb Raider series, which will feature Sophie Turner bringing the iconic character of Lara Croft to life. The series recently revealed the first look at Turner’s Croft, which evoked the classic elements and overall look of Croft from the franchise. Now Turner has discussed how she’s approaching the character in the series, and that approach won’t be based on any “sex bombshell” elements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Turner spoke about her intense preparation ahead of the show’s filming, and then revealed that her take on the character is not “sex bombshell”. Turner said, “It’s about her and her story and what drives her, rather than what so many people also love about her, which is how hot she is in the games and the movies. But I really want to show the other side. She’s so unashamedly capable. She is not a woman who hides her strengths at all.”

When the first look at the new series, there was quite a bit of discussion about previous Tomb Raider interpretations and comparisons between their stars. Turner’s Croft looks like she stepped right out of the classic games, and after what the Survivor Trilogy did for the character’s backstory and character, it seems as if this series will pair the story and character development from those games and the iconic overall look from the original games. That would be a true win-win scenario, and we can’t wait to see what this team can do with the franchise.

Sophie Turner’s Tomb Raider Training Is More Intense Than Game of Thrones and X-Men

Turner is no stranger to action-packed franchises, as she’s been a part of Game of Thrones and X-Men at various times in her career. Neither of those seems to stack up to the intense training of Tomb Raider, as Turner has revealed that this is a whole new level of training, but it has had some surprising positive effects.

Turner revealed she now feels more comfortable walking with her children in London thanks to that handy Tomb Raider training. “I now really feel like I could protect them,” Turner said. “As a mum, I come up with scenarios in my head and I’m like, ‘OK, if a man jumped out of here what would I do?’ And it’s always like, ‘I just pick the kids up and run. But now it’s changed. My instinct would be to deck him in the face.”

I’ve never had to train for anything like this before. In ‘X-Men’ we had to be in good shape, but my character was telekinetic so I didn’t need to do much. I didn’t realize I could push my body that far. I feel like I’ve achieved something even before we’ve started shooting,” Turner said.

The live-action Tomb Raider series doesn’t currently have a release date.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!