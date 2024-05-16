Producer Luke Kelly-Clyne Teases Upcoming Olympics Highlights Show With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson

The 2024 Summer Olympics are kicking off in Paris in July, and sports fans are eager to watch athletes from around the world battle it out in various sporting events. Back in 2021, Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg teamed up for an Olympics highlights show, and Hart will be back this year with a new partner: Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with the co-head of HartBeat Production's independent TV & film studio, Luke Kelly-Clyne. The producer spoke about Hulu's new coming-of-age comedy, Prom Dates, and also teased the upcoming Olympics highlight show with Hart and Thompson.

"So we are doing a return of our Olympic highlights show," Kelly-Clyne teased. "The first time we did it was in 2021 with Snoop Dogg and Kevin at the desk, sort of like real-time Winter Olympics commentary in highlights. This year, as I think it was announced a couple of weeks ago, will be Kevin and Keenan Thompson, and it'll be eight episodes on Peacock. Really, really fun show."

Earlier in the interview, we asked Kelly-Clyne if he was interested in producing superhero or comic book content and he said, "Absolutely." Although, he pointed out that it would have to be right for HartBeat. "I think the question for us is whether that upper hero space allows it to be a HartBeat project, whether with Kevin or without Kevin involved."

"I would love to find a way to fit into that increasingly crowded space in a new way," he added. When talking about the Olympics highlight show, Kelly-Clyne brought it back to the superhero conversation and joked, "And maybe Kevin can wear a cape."

What Is Prom Dates About?

You can read Hulu's official description for Prom Dates here: "Prom Dates follows best friends Jess and Hannah, who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies."

"Look, working with Hulu has been a dream," Kelly-Clyne shared with ComicBook. "They really led us with guidance for what would work for their audience. Of course, from the second the script came in, it was about, 'Okay, how do we shoot this with you guys and how do we produce this?' Not waffling ever. And then it was just about honing it for the demographic."

Prom Dates is now streaming on Hulu.