Olympics: Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart Join Hilarious Commentary Team
Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart had Olympics fans cutting up with their work on the commentary desk this weekend. Peacock had the funnyman and rapper giving their take on the Gold Medal action from around the world of sport. It wasn’t long before fans discovered this commentary option and flocked to social media to share their favorite bits. In the equestrian events, Snoop really shined, he pointed out the strange sideways gait from one competitor and likened it to the Crip Walk. That got a massive laugh out of Hart who could barely contain his giggles. There was more where that came from. The Doggfather has been a fixture at sporting events for a while. But, this past year, he’s really shown an aptitude for live commentary. Check out the clip down below:
Snoop over on Peacock WIDE OPEN! 😂 pic.twitter.com/MvzZfl2HFz— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 31, 2021
Snoop tweeted, “It’s time to talk about judo, and I have a suggestion on how to make it even better… Make sure to stream a new episode of #KevinandSnoopHighlights right now on @PeacockTV”
Would you like to see more of Snoop breaking down highlights? Let us know down in the comments!
CRIP WALK
Peacock has Snoop & Kevin Hart doing uncensored Olympic highlights and the equestrian bit "oh, the horse crip walking cuh... you see that?" 💀 pic.twitter.com/beCaJhAIpI— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 31, 2021
Get Snoop on the Super Bowl
I need Snoop commentating all sporting events pic.twitter.com/1GSvVb3Man— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 31, 2021
It's a beautiful thing
Today I learned that @peacockTV has Snoop and Kevin Hart commentating on Olympic sports they know nothing about... and it’s a beautiful thing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uB14THuQL8— Paul Reindl (@PaulReindlSD) July 31, 2021
Peep the footwork
When Snoop ever told Kevin Hart that horse was Crip Walking. 😂💯 pic.twitter.com/7lMNZAWXKI— Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) July 31, 2021
A great combo
.@peacockTV, whoever thought to put together @KevinHart4real and @SnoopDogg to cover the Tokyo Olympics deserves a raise!— Patricia Alba (@palba_c) July 29, 2021
They are just too funny 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VjzzTKYiWL
It's their job now
We hereby demand all Equestrian events at the #TokyoOlympics be commentated by @SnoopDogg and @KevinHart4Real 💀 pic.twitter.com/dDRAzCT3Me— Peacock (@peacockTV) July 30, 2021
Everyone is in on the fun
Amber Ruffin knows whatsup 🤣🤣🤣🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ Stream a new episode of #KevinandSnoopHighlights right now on @peacockTV @ambermruffin pic.twitter.com/o4eshg1Cly— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 30, 2021
Just hilarious
Bruh Kevin hart & Snoop Dog reacting to the Tokyo Olympics highlights is the best thing ever 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames #KevinandSnoopHighlights pic.twitter.com/9ofdn5I89V— Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) July 31, 2021