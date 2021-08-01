Olympics: Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart Join Hilarious Commentary Team

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart had Olympics fans cutting up with their work on the commentary desk this weekend. Peacock had the funnyman and rapper giving their take on the Gold Medal action from around the world of sport. It wasn’t long before fans discovered this commentary option and flocked to social media to share their favorite bits. In the equestrian events, Snoop really shined, he pointed out the strange sideways gait from one competitor and likened it to the Crip Walk. That got a massive laugh out of Hart who could barely contain his giggles. There was more where that came from. The Doggfather has been a fixture at sporting events for a while. But, this past year, he’s really shown an aptitude for live commentary. Check out the clip down below:

Snoop tweeted, “It’s time to talk about judo, and I have a suggestion on how to make it even better… Make sure to stream a new episode of #KevinandSnoopHighlights right now on @PeacockTV”

