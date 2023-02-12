Puppy Bowl 2023: What Time and How to Watch

The Puppy Bowl is finally here alongside the big game and we have all the details on how you can watch these adorable pups play around on the gridiron. This year's edition of the Animal Planet favorite is actually available in a number of places. But, how can you be there for every single moment of pet goodness. Luckily for you, Comicbook.com has all the information around the main event before things get going on Sunday, February 12. Check out what Warner Bros. Discovery had to say about the big matchup for yourself down below!

According to the channel, "This year's program will feature Bleacher Report host Taylor Rooks, sports commentator Steve Levy, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), Faruq Tauheed (Battlebots), Zak Bagans (Ghost Adventures), Alex Guarnaschelli (Supermarket Stakeout) along with talent from Discovery Channel's Street Outlaws franchise, New Line Cinema's upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and some of the biggest sports personalities from Warner Bros. Discovery Sports."

Where Can I Watch The Puppy Bowl?

Puppy Bowl XIX is available to watch on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, discovery+, HBO Max, and TBS. Warner Bros. Discovery is blitzing all their different platforms to make sure people can get in on all the fun.

What Time Does The Puppy Bowl Begin?

The Puppy Bowl begins February 12th 2023 at 2 p.m. ET. That should give you plenty of time to see all the dogs frolicking on the makeshift field. A pre-game show actually starts for Puppy Bowl XIX at 1 p.m. ET as well. There's a Puppy Draft that's going to have interviews with the players and coaches.

What's New For This Year's Puppy Bowl?

An added quirk of this year's festivities is the Wisdom Panel dog DNA test. Each pup is evaluated to see who will get the edge on their opponents. For halftime, there's an ARM & HAMMER SLIDE Kitty halftime show.

What Is The Puppy Bowl?

Here's how Animal Planet describes more of the event. "With more puppies and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before, Puppy Bowl XIX will highlight the incredible work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever homes. Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states -- and for the first time will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies."

Will you be checking out Puppy Bowl XIX? Let us know down in the comments!