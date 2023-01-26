Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl to Simulcast Across HBO Max, TBS, and More

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX could be the biggest event in the celebration's history, not because the competitors themselves will be any bigger than expected, but because fans will be able to check out the adorable event across multiple platforms. Not only will fans be able to watch the event on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and discovery+, but this year will allow audiences to tune into all the action on HBO Max and TBS as well. Given that Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to merge their streaming platforms this year, this marks a unique opportunity to showcase their programming to an even wider audience than any previous year. Check out a promo for Puppy Bowl XIX below before it airs on February 12th at 2 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "This year's program will feature Bleacher Report host Taylor Rooks, sports commentator Steve Levy, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), Faruq Tauheed (Battlebots), Zak Bagans (Ghost Adventures), Alex Guarnaschelli (Supermarket Stakeout) along with talent from Discovery Channel's Street Outlaws franchise, New Line Cinema's upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and some of the biggest sports personalities from Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.

"With more puppies and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before, Puppy Bowl XIX will highlight the incredible work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever homes. Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states -- and for the first time will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.

"Puppy Bowl XIX will start with a pre-game show at 1 p.m. ET to give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft with exclusive interviews with coaches and players. Audiences will also learn more about each puppy player's breed mix and other unique traits from Wisdom Panel dog DNA test that could help determine which puppy player will have a furry leg-up on the field. The pre-game show will also provide a first look at the ARM & HAMMER SLIDE Kitty Halftime Show.

"The game kicks off when the PEDIGREE Starting Lineup players take to the field and as the game progresses, it will be revealed which puppy player has what it takes to be named the BISSELL MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) or to win the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. Underdog Award.

"Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner returns for his 12th year of overseeing the stumbles & tumbles and calling all the puppy penalties and touchdowns while sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks return to provide play-by-play commentary. Audiences will also see the return of Puppy Bowl's 'Adoptable Pup' segments sponsored by PEDIGREE. Sprinkled throughout the program, 11 shelters from around the country will feature one of their puppies (and three shelters with kittens during KITTY HALF-TIME) that are all up for adoption during the game! Other fan-favorite elements return, including the Puppy Cheer Squad, the coveted water-bowl cam, the slo-mo cam, and endzone pylon cameras to catch all the action, in addition to an all-new backstage look at the puppy players' red-carpet arrivals ahead of the game.

"Also returning are the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. 'Pup Close and Personal' segments that share the back stories of the adorable star athletes. Viewers will meet Cooper, a Boston terrier/ boxer mix from Seattle Humane, who marks the Emerald City's debut in Puppy Bowl with a visit to the Seattle Seahawks' Training Camp where Defensive End Shelby Harris coaches Cooper on his signature moves, and Inya, a Chihuahua/miniature Pinscher mix rescued by the Phoenix-based NAGI Foundation working to restore the sacredness of the Native American community by uniting people and animals.

"During the game, audiences will also meet eleven special needs puppy players looking for their forever homes that will include Julius, a hearing-impaired Dalmatian, Marmalade, a sight and hearing-impaired Border Collie/Australian Cattle Dog; Mykonos, an American Staffordshire Terrier/ Bulldog with a cleft palate, among others."

