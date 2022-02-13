How To Watch Puppy Bowl 2022

The day is finally here! It’s “Big Game” Sunday, and while the Super Bowl is taking place today, that’s not the big game we’re talking about. No, we’re talking about the other big game: Puppy Bowl 2022. If you’re a fan of adorable puppies taking the field and playing to their hearts’ content before the real big game kicks off, then you won’t want to miss Puppy Bowl 2022. The event is hosted this year by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg and will feature more than 100 puppies from 67 shelters and rescue organizations from across 33 states and it’s a can’t miss so we’ve rounded up all the details you need in order to watch the event this year.

Puppy Bowl 2022 takes place today, Sunday, February 13th on Animal Planet and Discovery+. The pre-game show airs from 12:59 to 2 p.m. ET and is followed by the main event starting at 2 p.m. ET. If you have a valid cable login, you can watch the Puppy Bowl live on both the Animal Planet website or app (or you can just tune in via your cable provider right on television). The event will also be available to stream on Discovery+ for subscribers. Discovery+ costs $4.99 per month and does offer a seven-day free trial.

If you don’t have cable, you can still watch Puppy Bowl 2022. Active subscribers to Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, and fuboTV all offer Animal Planet so you can catch the event there. Both Philo and fuboTV do offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

And of course, with the Puppy Bowl highlighting shelter animals in need of good homes, you can do more than just watch the puppies play in the big game. Animal Planet has partnered with various non-profit organizations to connect their pet adoption centers to viewers. You can check out some of the dogs (and cats!) ready for their forever homes by visiting Discovery’s Puppy Bowl website here. You can also check out the pup-athletes of Team Ruff and Team Fluff on the website as well. You can check out the official description of the event below.

“Everyone’s favorite other game is back in action for the ultimate woof-a-thon. The original call-to-adoption television event and cutest sports competition, Puppy Bowl, returns for its 18th year, highlighting more shelters, more incredible stories, and the most puppies ever featured in Puppy Bowl history. Get ready to cheer on the adoptable puppy players of Team Ruff and Team Fluff as they give it their all to catch air-speed and take home this year’s Chewy ‘Lombarky’ trophy. Catch all the action in the GEICO ‘stadium within a stadium’ that takes this game to the next level. Between ear pulls, tail tugs, sloppy kisses, incredible interceptions, puppy penalties, and hard-won touchdowns, this is the game you don’t want to miss! Tune in to Puppy Bowl XVIII, the three-hour spectacular event that can be streamed on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, and Animal Planet on Sunday, February 13th at 2 p.m. ET.”

Will you be tuning into to this year’s Puppy Bowl? Who is your favorite pup-athlete this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.