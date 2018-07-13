‘Queer Eye’ Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

Netflix has renewed Queer Eye for a third season, a day after the show nabbed a handfull of Emmy nominations.

The new season will premiere at some point in 2019 and will be the first full season filmed outside the Atlanta area, reports TV Guide. The “Fab Five” will be filming the new season in Kansas City, Missouri and run eight episodes.

Queer Eye was nominated for four Emmys Thursday – Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program; Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program; Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program; and Outstanding Structured Reality Program. Jonathan Van Ness was also nominated for Gay of Thrones, the Funny or Die Game of Thrones recap series he executive produces.

“It feels really surreal! When Gay of Thrones got nominated the first time, I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know that was an Emmy category,” Ness told TV Guide. “This time, knowing what an honor it is and the experience and to have Queer Eye this year too — I worked on two TV shows last year, and they both got nominated for Emmys! It’s insane! It’s amazing!”

Aside from Ness, the series’ “Fab Five” includes designer Bobby Berk, culture expert Kamaro Brown, fashion expert Tan France and food and wine expert Antoni Porowksi.

The first season of the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reboot launched on Feb. 7 and the second launched on June 15. The team also filmed a special set in Australia called “Yaas, Australia,” which was filmed in Yaas, a town in New South Wales.

The original Queer Eye ran on Bravo from 2003 to 2007 and was created by David Collins. In a recent interview with Indiewire, Collins said the new iteration was updated for today’s current social climate.

“We’ve evolved in a big way. If you think about the fact that our original Fab Five [didn’t use] word ‘my husband’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or ‘my kids’ — America was not ready to handle that,” Collins explained. “[Now], we get to see that Karamo is a father of two, Tan’s a Muslim man married to a Mormon cowboy. And Bobby’s been married for almost fifteen years now.”

Collins also said he hopes to see a future season set in Cincinnati, his hometown.

“I’m from Cincinnati, Ohio, born and raised. I would like to go the tri-state region, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, because you can base in Cincinnati and go across the bridge to Kentucky and go up the interstate to Indiana,” Collins explained. “The corn-fed Midwestern folk are where I’m from — and I love actually being from Ohio, it’s a great place to be from.”

The new season of Queer Eye will be available on Netflix in 2019.

Photo credit: Facebook/Netflix