Netflix Releases New Ratched Posters

Netflix has released three new posters for Ratched from American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy. A prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Ratched tells the origin story of the monstrous and sadistic Nurse Mildred Ratched. American Horror Story alum Sarah Paulson stars in the title role alongside Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, and Sharon Stone. The new posters reveal the sleek yet chilling 1940s aesthetic of the series as well as reveals the series' release date: September 18.

Ratched began as a spec script by Evan Romansky that imagined the origin story of the brutal Nurse Ratched, hauntingly portrayed by Louise Fletcher in 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Murphy, who described the series as "an imagining of how this monster was created" to Vanity Fair, adapted it as a series, explaining that it was interesting to reverse-engineer the iconic character who has become what he called a "shorthand for barbarism".

"I feel like Nurse Ratched is sort of a shorthand for barbarism," Murphy said. "She became almost like a catchphrase for any sort of institutional abuse of power. What was interested was trying to create an emotional character from a reputation that's very cold...trying to figure out every little detail about her childhood, her relationships, her sexuality. Because when people think of Ratched, they think of her as shutoff and cruel and uncaring."

You can check out the official synopsis for Ratched below.

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

RATCHED was inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and was created by Evan Romansky. The series stars Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched, Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn. The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sarah Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.

Ratched debuts on Netflix on September 18.

