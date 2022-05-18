Amazon's Reacher Season 2 Will Focus on Bad Luck and Trouble Book

✖

Fans of Amazon's Reacher TV series have been excited for the show's season 2 arrival – while also remaining curious about which Lee Child book the sophomore season would adapt. Now we know: Skydance Televison and Reacher star Alan Ritchson have jointly revealed that Reacher Season 2 will adapt the eleventh volume of Lee Child's Reacher novels, Bad Luck and Trouble. Reacher Season 1 was based on The Killing Floor, the very first volume of the Reacher books.

Alan Ritchson let fans in on the new source material for the Reacher show by quoting staright from Bad Luck and Trouble: "O'Donnell put his hand in his pocket and came out with his brass knuckles. Ceramic knuckles, technically." The actor followed that quotation with the more straightforward message to fans:

"That's right, season 2 of #ReacherOnPrime will be based on Bad Luck and Trouble (Jack Reacher, #11), written by the legendary Lee Child. Filming will commence this fall."

Reacher showrunner Nick Santora previously explained to fans that narrowing down the long list of Jack Reacher novels to the one he could base Season 2 of the show own was a massive challenge:

"It's tough. There are 26 [Jack Reacher] books, and then there are short-story anthologies," Santora told TVLine. "And there's so much thought that has to go into our decision. Do we want it to be similar to Season 1, because Season 1 was successful? Do we want to go a little different? There's so much that Lee gives us to choose from."

"The good news is we have Lee Child has an executive producer on this show," the showrunner continued, "and we have other producers on this show – we have Amazon, we have Skydance, we have Paramount – and we will sit and discuss it. But it's a not a problem when you have too much good material to choose from. The problem is when you're staring at an empty space, asking, 'What am I going to write?'"

This news will help Reacher fans get back some semblance of thrill, after recently getting the hard reality check from Santora that the nature of Jack Reacher means that the wonderful supporting cast from Season 1 will not be back for Season 2:

"I will say this, and I'm not trying to be coy or cute: You never know if a character might come back," Santora also told TV Line. "We might come up with a great idea and say, 'You know what? Maybe that character can work in Season 2 or Season 3,' and then you bring them back for a bit or for an extended visit. Reacher is not a character who runs around with an entourage. He's a lone wolf, so you have to stay true to that."

Reacher Season 2 will begin production this fall.