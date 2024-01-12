Reacher Sets the Stage for Explosive Season 2 Finale

Believe it or not, Reacher Season 2 is coming to an end. Next week will see Prime Video release the eighth and final episode of Reacher Season 2, hopefully concluding the story of "Little Wing" and Reacher's unit of former Special Investigators. There's no telling exactly how the chips will fall in the season finale (especially for those who haven't read the books), but this week's penultimate episode set the stage for a rather exciting conclusion to the story. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Reacher! Continue reading at your own risk...

After the death of Russo in the sixth episode, Reacher and his team went into "The Man Goes Through" even more motivated than before. For a moment, the evil Langston got the upper hand on Reacher, using the GPS in Russo's car to find the motel where Dixon and O'Donnell were hiding out. Two of Reacher's only allies ended up in Langston's hands, sure to be tortured and killed, just as the other Special Investigators were.

With one play left to make, Reacher concocted a plan that ended with him on Langston's doorstep, surrendering in order to protect his comrades. However, the conflict between Reacher and Langston that has been brewing for the entire season will have to wait until next week's finale. The new episode ends as Reacher walks up to the gate, meeting Langston face-to-face with O'Donnell and Dixon tied up behind him.

Of course, Reacher has more up his sleeve than Langston realizes. Neagley is nearby, waiting to attack, as is Senator Lavoy's private security team. This final showdown will be action-packed, there's no doubt about that.

Reacher Season 3

After the finale is released next week, all eyes will be looking ahead to Reacher Season 3, and what kind of adventure the titular hero finds himself on next. Prime Video renewed the series for a third installment before Season 2 had even premiered.

Reacher Season 3 is already in production, though no plot details have been revealed. We still don't know which Lee Child book the new installment will be adapting. During an interview with ComicBook.com, star Alan Ritchson teased what fans can expect from the titular character when he returns.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

What have you thought of Reacher Season 2 so far? Let us know in the comments!