Reacher Season 2 Debut Topples Major Netflix Shows in Ratings

The second season of Reacher has been another massive viewership success for Amazon's Prime Video. Season 1 of the series smashed records for the streamer and Season 2 is definitely keeping up the momentum. Prime Video already announced that the first three episodes of Reacher Season 2 made the show the service's biggest hit of 2023. Now, outside numbers are telling the same story, confirming that the Alan Ritchson-starring thriller is once again dominating the competition.

The latest streaming numbers from Nielsen share a look at the biggest streaming titles for the week of December 11th-17th. Reacher was the biggest TV show during that week, even though the second season didn't premiere until December 15th. Even with just those two days with Season 2's first three episodes available, Reacher racked up 1.69 billion streaming minutes over the course of the week.

Those numbers aren't far off from what Reacher put up during its series premiere week back in 2022, but the first season released all its episodes at once. Reacher Season 1 delivered 1.84 billion minutes in its opening frame.

Netflix's original film Leave the World Behind was the only title that put up bigger numbers over the course of the week. The film delivered 1.95 million streaming minutes in that same period of time.

Reacher Season 3

Amazon clearly expected this level of success heading into Reacher Season 2, as it renewed the hit series for a third season before the new installment even debuted.

Reacher Season 3 is already in production, though no plot details have been revealed. We still don't know which Lee Child book the new installment will be adapting. During an interview with ComicBook.com, star Alan Ritchson teased what fans can expect from the titular character when he returns.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

What have you thought of Reacher Season 2 so far? Let us know in the comments!