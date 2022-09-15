Regé-Jean Page & Glen Powell To Star in Butch and Sundance Series for Amazon, Russo Brothers

Actors Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell, who found themselves launched into household name status after Bridgerton and Top Gun: Maverick, respectively, are teaming up for a new TV series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair will star in an untitled reimagining of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid at Amazon Prime Video. The show has been given a straight-to-series order, with both Disney+ and Peacock also reportedly in contention to nab distribution according to the trade. The series will have a lot of Marvel talent behind it as well with Avengers: Endgame's Joe and Anthony Russo executive producing through their AGO banner and Eternals screenwriters Kaz and Ryan Firpo writing the new series.

Details on this new series are vague at this point, but according ot the report the series will take place in an alternate timeline in America, similar to For All Mankind on Apple TV+ and Man in the High Castle on Prime. THR notes that the series is seemingly being "envisioned as a larger franchise," with the potential for spinoffs and additional shows likely. Page will take on the role of Butch Cassidy with Powell set to play Sundance Kid, roles originated by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in the 1969 original movie.

According to the trade, the Russo's company AGBO brought in Page after collaborating with him on The Gray Man to work on the series. Page along with Powell will serve as executive producers on the series with a major stake in its creative evolution.

The series marks a major boon for both actors who are red hot after the success of Bridgerton and Top Gun: Maverick, making this a series that seems destined to be a hit. Page can next be seen in the big screen feature film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with Powell next appearing in the Sony Pictures release Devotion.

Amazon Prime Video snatching up the rights to this series, along with the potential for spinoffs already being in the cards, is likely a good sign for The Russo Brothers as well. The pair previously set up a huge espionage-themed pitch at the streamer titled Citadel. Work continues on that series however, with budgets reportedly ballooning and major reshoots occurring, but it was also said to have a lot of spinoff potential in the future.

This Butch and Sundance series arrives alongside another TV series in development based on the story, which is based on the actual Wild West outlaws. Stone Village TV is also working on a series, this based on Charles Leerhsen's book, Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw. No network or streamer is yet attached to that series.