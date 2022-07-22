The Gray Man Fans Thirst Over Dhanush

The Gray Man fans are loving a new picture of the entire cast. The big premiere of the movie happened this week in theaters. Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's latest might not hit Netflix until the 23rd. But, the thirst for the cast is already at an all-time high. In an awesome moment, the movie isn't trending because of the Lightyear and Barbie stars. Instead, a lot of that longing is being directed at fellow heartthrob Dhanush. Fans from all over are getting a long drink of the actor. Joe and Anthony Russo have assembled quite a cast for their espionage picture. Netflix is thrilled with all this attention. Check out some of the best posts down below.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously explained. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

