Top Gun: Maverick Star Glen Powell Speaks Out on MCU's X-Men Rumors of Cyclops Casting

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe chugs along into Phase 4 and beyond, one of the biggest questions surrounding the franchise has been the onscreen future of the X-Men. The iconic ensemble of mutants can now properly cross over into Marvel Studios productions, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, leaving many to wonder when and how they could make their debut. In the interim, a number of notable actors have been speculated to be tied to X-Men characters, including Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell, who has become a popular choice among fans to play Scott Summers / Cyclops. In a recent interview with Variety, Powell addressed those fancasts, and revealed he has "no idea what people are talking about."

"Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, "Dude, are you Cyclops?" No, I'm not. Nobody has called me. I don't even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about."

The interviewer then suggested that if Powell isn't Cyclops, then he and his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Miles Teller could get their own spinoff, to which Powell remarked, "I think that's more likely."

Powell later took to Twitter to address the interview, clarifying that he was mainly "just confused" about the fancasting.

Outside of a few blink-and-you'll-miss-it character cameos and Easter eggs, and an alternate version of Charles Xavier / Professor X (Patrick Stewart) appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the X-Men have yet to fully flourish in the MCU.

"I try not to think of it as me being the one, introducing them," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "We're all doing it together. Everybody in that sequence, it's a collaboration with [director] Sam [Raimi], of course, [and] with the actors. I'm just trying to give them a great foundation, to come in and bring this stuff to life. And geez, they all knocked it out of the park."

As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased to ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year, we might not have to wait too long to get to the X-Men.

"You want to wait till Phase 10 for the X-Men?" Feige joked. "Alright, that's longer than I want to wait. But I guess."

