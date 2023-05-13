Reggie Mantle Returns to Riverdale in "Hoop Dreams" Preview

After being noticeably absent all season to date, Charles Melton is returning as Reggie Mantle on Riverdale. The CW has released a preview for "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Four: Hoop Dreams," the eighth episode of the series' seventh an final season — scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 17th — and it sees Reggie join the Riverdale basketball team and make his introduction to the rest of the school as well. You can check out the preview for yourself in the video below and then read on for the episode synopsis, which also reveals the return of Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate.

THE NEW KID IN TOWN — In order to keep Riverdale High's basketball legacy alive, Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) and Archie (KJ Apa) recruit a new player to the team – a quiet farm boy named Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton). Tabitha's (Erinn Westbrook) return to school inspires Toni (Vanessa Morgan) to start a literary society for Riverdale's Black students. Alice (Madchen Amick) forces Betty (Lili Reinhart) to join the River Vixens, and Kevin (Casey Cott) starts a new job at the Babylonium. Cole Sprouse and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Cierra "Shooter" Glaude directed the episode written by Evan Kyle.

Why has Reggie been missing all season on Riverdale?

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously explained why Reggie hasn't been around this season on Riverdale, citing both schedule and story.

"It was a little bit of both," Aguirre-Sacasa said when asked if it was a schedule or a story matter that has left Reggie out of Season 7 thus far. "But even before that came up, we had talked about saving Reggie and giving him a big entrance a little bit later in the season for a big Hoosiers story and School Ties story that we're telling later with the basketball team. Even before the scheduling conflict came up, we were thinking, 'Ooh, we might hold Reggie a little bit before his return.'"

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Hoop Dreams" airs May 17th.

Are you excited for Charles Melton to return as Reggie Mantle on Riverdale? Have you been enjoying the final season of Riverdale thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!