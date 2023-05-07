Riverdale "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Six: Betty & Veronica Double Digest" Synopsis Released

It looks like Betty and Veronica are getting their time to shine — or at least deal with their own unique mysteries. The CW has released the synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Six: Betty & Veronica Double Digest", the ninth episode of Riverdale's seventh and final season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 24th. According to the synopsis, the episode will focus on Betty and Veronica who both find themselves dealing with mysteries of sorts: Veronica discovering that someone is sabotaging her while Betty begins to question Dr. Werthers. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

SAVING THE BABYLONIUM — After devising a plan to bring in some money at the Babylonium, Veronica (Camila Mendes) is surprised to learn somebody may be sabotaging her. Elsewhere, after beginning sessions with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart), Betty (Lili Reinhart) begins to question his motives. KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Alex Sanjiv Pillai directed the episode written by Will Ewing.

The mention of Betty beginning to question Dr. Werthers' motives is a particularly interesting one. As we've seen thus far this season, Dr. Werthers is a bit of a villainous figure of sorts, with a definitive stance that popular culture is "seducing" youth and leading them astray. he and Principal Featherhead sort of function as antagonists for the season, which according to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is just part of a larger story about society itself being a villain.

"Usually, when we talk about the season, when we're planning the season, we usually have a big bad or a villain that all of the kids are at some point or other engaging with and fighting against. And in season six, it was Percival Pickens who was an intergalactic time-traveling sorcerer. But when we were talking about this season, we really felt like the villain or what they were fighting against society was the 1950s," he said. "And that the conflict that all of our characters to some extent or other were caught up in was, how do we live honest, authentic lives that are individualistic and that allows us to be exactly who we want to be in a society that represses that and that demands conformity and that punishes anyone who falls outside of the carefully constructed mores of the 1950s, the institutions of the '50s celebrated, which is to say via traditional American family, traditional American gender roles, traditional ... a social order that has since been exploded and broken down and rebuilt time and time again since that time? So, it felt like the villain, if there was one, were the 1950s. And by the way, we have characters that symbolize that... but the big conflict was with society at large and them sort of bristling against that."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Betty & Veronica Double Digest" airs May 24th.