Reno 911! Reboot Earns Two Emmy Nominations

✖

Quibi might be off to a rocky start on the subscriptions front, but the fledgling streamer managed to walk away with 10 nominations at this year's Emmy Awards — two, of which, belong to the service's Reno 911! reboot. The series received its first-ever Emmy nominations, one for Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series and another for Kerri Kenney-Silver's role as Deputy Trudy Wiegel (Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series.)

The group award will have to face off against Quibi's Most Dangerous Game and shorts from Better Call Saul, Star Trek: Short Treks, and The Good Place. Kenney-Silver is going up against Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn), Anna Kendrick (Dummy), Kaitlin Olson (Flipped), and Rain Valdez (Razor Tongue).

This year's Emmy Awards — the 72nd such gala — are expected to take place at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 20th beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. The Television Academy has yet to unveil plans should it need to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; regardless, ABC currently hosts the broadcast rights for the telecast.

When we spoke with Reno 911! star Thomas Lennon earlier this year, he confirmed the group had filmed 25 episodes for Quibi before the production was shut down due to the coronavirus. Quibi currently only has 12 of the episodes released.

"They're done," Lennon told of us the episodes. "A bizarre thing that happened is we fully finished filming everything right before the quarantine and lockdown, and we actually had several episodes fully done. Then it was starting to look like, 'Hey, everything's going to close completely,' and all three of our main editors happened to have really great editing systems at home."

He added, "So all of the post of the vast majority of the episodes was finished by our amazing editors in their houses. The footage already existed. We haven't seen anybody in person in for, it feels like a couple months now, but a lot of the posts was handled. In a terribly dangerous time, it's also bizarre that we'd never been more perfectly set up to not have to meet and do things, you know?"

The latest season of Reno 911! is now streaming on Quibi.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.