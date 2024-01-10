Rick and Michonne Return in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Trailer

The Grimes' love story isn't burning out in The Walking Dead Rick and Michonne show. AMC has officially released the fiery first trailer (above) for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, premiering February 25 on AMC and AMC+. The hotly-anticipated next series in the Walking Dead Universe reunites Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne, partners and parents separated by the Civic Republic Military: the authoritarian military and police force that shuttled Rick away aboard a helicopter after he was thought dead in a bridge explosion in season 9 of The Walking Dead.

"My wife is my choice. My daughter is my choice. My life is my choice," Rick says in the trailer over footage of Consignee Grimes clearing walkers at a Civic Republic zombie-culling facility. While Michonne spent years believing Rick was dead, her husband has spent years trying to escape the most powerful military on the planet commanded by Major General Beale (Terry O'Quinn).

The trailer also shows the return of some familiar faces from The Walking Dead: Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), who joined the CRM ranks as Warrant Officer Stokes in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Bailey (Andrew Bachelor) and Aiden (Breeda Wool), the two survivors that Michonne helped when she headed north in search of Rick.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," reads the synopsis for the six-episode series. "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer with Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth (The Walking Dead), and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon). The cast includes Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as Pearl Thorne, Matthew Jeffers (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Nat, Terry O'Quinn (Lost) as Major General Beale, and Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead) as Jadis.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Sunday, February 25, on AMC and AMC+.

