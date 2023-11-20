It's a date, Richonne lovers: AMC has set a premiere date for The Walking Dead Rick and Michonne series. The network on Sunday announced The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere February 25, 2024, on AMC and AMC+ — almost eight years to the day Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne's (Danai Gurira) Richonne romance began on "The Next World" episode of The Walking Dead in 2016. AMC also released a new teaser for the six-episode spinoff show during Sunday's two-episode series finale of Fear the Walking Dead, which you can watch above.

"People are going, 'Where have you gone?'" Lincoln, whose Rick Grimes disappeared aboard a CRM helicopter during season 9 of The Walking Dead, says in the teaser video. "Our ambition is to have some answers." Adds Gurira: "These two people are so powerful, and together, it's insane. This is some crazy love."

Rick was presumed dead after he sacrificed himself to save his family and friends from a walker herd. But Rick survived, and as The Walking Dead: World Beyond revealed, Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) trafficked Rick to the Civic Republic Military. Rick was shipped off to clear walkers at a Civic Republic Cull Facility... a fate he's been unable to escape ever since. Six years and one Richonne baby later — Rick and Michonne's son, RJ (Antony Azor), was born after Rick disappeared — Michonne eventually learned that Rick is alive and set off to bring him home. No one, living or dead, will get in the way of Michonne reuniting Rick with their children, RJ and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming). As the Grimes family stated in The Walking Dead series finale: "We're the ones who live."

The teaser also reveals the first look at Terry O'Quinn (Lost) as the CRM's shadowy leader, Major General Beale, and the return of Bailey (Andrew Bachelor) and Aiden (Brenda Wool) — the two straggling survivors from a migrating caravan who asked Michonne for help when she left to find Rick. Other cast members include Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as Pearl and Matt Jeffries as Nat.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live "presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were," reads the official synopsis. "Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

AMC's Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is showrunner and serves as executive producer with Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth (The Walking Dead), and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon). TWDU veteran Greg Nicotero is a consulting producer and supervised the zombie special make-up effects.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Feb. 25, with new episodes airing Sundays on AMC and AMC+.

