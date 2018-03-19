‘Rick and Morty’ Star in Run the Jewels Music Video

If you’ve needed a little bit more Rick and Morty in your life, a new music video is here to help you out.

Adult Swim recently shared a music video for Run The Jewels‘ “Oh Mama”, which stars the two fan-favorite animated protagonists. You can check it out above.

The video shows Rick and Morty dressed in Men in Black-esque attire, going on several different intergalactic adventures. First, the pair arrive at a club and attack a group of evil Gromflamites, as a way to grab a mysterious briefcase. From there, the video turns into a very colorful, bloody war between Rick and Morty and the Gromflamites, with a cliffhanger that’s sure to intrigue fans.

This music video – which is tied to the upcoming Adult Swim festival – has actually caused a bit of controversy amongst the Rick and Morty fandom in recent days. Some believed that the video was essentially an excuse for the Rick and Morty crew to “waste time”, instead of working to put out the show’s fourth season earlier. This earned a very memorable response from co-creator Dan Harmon, who revealed that Adult Swim hasn’t actually ordered a fourth season of the series just yet.

“I hear ya, tough spot,” Harmon Tweeted. “On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn’t been ordered by a network. On the other hand, the thought that fans like you pay the price…I mean…I’m gonna grab a drink.”

Considering how Adult Swim touted Rick and Morty Season Three’s record-breaking ratings, it’s almost unfathomable that the network wouldn’t renew the series for another season. In fact, now that Harmon has pointed it out, it seems strange that Adult Swim hasn’t renewed the series already.

Harmon went on to explain that he has no regrets about creating Rick and Morty, no matter how demanding the fanbase can be.

“No. No no,” he Tweeted. “It means the show is popular. Humanity is 10 percent garbage. When you see a garbage person digging your favorite shit, don’t think ‘okay I’m done,’ think, ‘oh wow, nine cool people dig my favorite shit.’”

In the meantime, Rick and Morty fans can express their love for the show through physical copies of season three, an upcoming virtual reality game, and quite a lot of new merchandise.

What do you think of Run the Jewels’ Rick and Morty music video? Does it help the wait for season four? Sound off in the comments below.