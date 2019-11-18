Rick Puts a Team Together in New Rick and Morty Season 4 Promo

Get your things together, Morty. It’s time to put a team together, Morty. A wild, crazy, team full of action heroes and bad decisions, Morty! After a very somber episode of Rick and Morty on Sunday night, the beloved Adult Swim series is gearing up for a new and seemingly action-packed adventure in next week’s entry, “One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty.” On Monday morning, hours after the airing of the second episode this season, Adult Swim released the promo for the third episode on its Twitter account, an action that wasn’t taken following the season premiere last week.

The promo for “One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty” is only 30 seconds in length, all of which seem to be a joke by the time the teaser is over. After assembling a motley crew for some kind of important job, Rick abandons them all at the conclusion of the promo, simply saying that getting them together was the only thing he actually needed them for.

Of course, everything about the promo teaser could be some kind of misdirection. It is definitely like Rick to put together a team of warriors for a simple march to action and nothing more, but it also seems like the kind of premise that could last an entire episode. Maybe Morty says something as soon as they walk away that prompts Rick to bring the crew along for whatever the mission may be. Then again, it could truly just be a get together that lasts mere moments.

The synopsis for the episode doesn’t exactly offer any hints as to what the new entry will be about. Most descriptions for episodes this season have been incredibly cryptic in order to keep the secrets under wraps, and this episode is no exception. The synopsis simply reads, “Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Are you looking forward to the next episode of Rick and Morty? Do you think Rick will actually keep his new team together?

New episodes of Rick and Morty air on Sunday nights at 11:30 pm ET on Adult Swim.