‘Rick and Morty’ Writer Says New Episodes Won’t Arrive Until 2019

With a new year comes new potential, and it seems like everything is possible in 2018. Well, everything except for new Rick and Morty episodes, apparently.

Series writer Ryan Ridley recently spoke with the Detroit Cast about his work on the series and revealed that Season 4 of Adult Swim‘s interdimensional comedy cartoon might not even be ready until late 2019.

“They really take their time,” said Ridley. “I never understood why everybody — all parties, Dan [Harmon], Justin [Roiland], and Adult Swim — didn’t get their shit together, and make the show fast; I just don’t get it. It doesn’t make any sense to me. I’m sure they all have their reasons.”

Ridley’s frustration is underscored by the fact that he stated none of the writers have started to break story for Rick and Morty Season 4 yet.

“Get your shit together, you guys,” Ridley said. “Get it all together, and put it in a backpack.”

Of course, waiting is not a new concept for Rick and Morty fans.

After Season 1 ended in April 2014, fans would have to endure 13 Rick-less months before the show returned in July 2015. After that, creator Dan Harmon revealed that he and the team were working hard on getting more episodes out sooner — but that turned into an even longer wait of 16 months.

This latest hiatus could be the longest one yet, stretching to nearly two years between new seasons.

Polygon reached out to Adult Swim who confirmed that a fourth season of the hit series had yet to be greenlit, but Ridley and Harmon both are confident that it will happen.

Harmon himself previously stated that he wanted to prove to himself that he’s capable of taking the series to an extended run.

“I want to prove it with the first 10 [episodes] of season four — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes,” Harmon said. “Because I never got this far on Community. I fell apart in season three of Community and got fired in season four. Now I’m about to do season four of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

